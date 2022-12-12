2023 BMW S 1000 RR launched in India, prices start at Rs 20.25 lakh

BMW has launched its 2023 edition of BMW S 1000 RR in India and the prices of the supersport bike start from Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW S 1000 RR was earlier showcased at 2022 India Bike Week in Goa. The motorcycle is offered in three variants and includes standard, Pro and Pro M Sport variants.

The new BMW S 1000 RR gets design updates as well as engine updates. When it comes to design, the motorcycle gets sharper at the front and gets aero winglets as standard. The aerodynamic winglets offer 10kg of downforce to the motorcycle.

Speaking about the engine of the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR, the motorcycle draws its power from the 999cc, inline-four engine. The engine churns out maximum power of 206 [email protected],750 rpm. On the other hand, the torque offered is [email protected],000 rpm. The new engine generates 2bhp more power than the older variant.

The BMW S 1000 RR 2023 version gets three attractive colours in the form of Blackstorm metallic, Racing red and Light white. Key features on the device include a bi-directional quick-shifter, cornering ABS, traction control, Brake Slide Assist and many more. Multiple rider modes are also present on the bike. It includes Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets a 6.5-inch TFT display with new functions along with a new rev counter display.

Price

The standard BMW S 1000 RR costs Rs. 20.25 lakh while the S 1000 RR Pro costs Rs. 22.15 lakh. On the other hand, the most premium variant- S 1000 RR Pro M Sport costs Rs. 24.45 lakh.