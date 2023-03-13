2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 starts arriving at dealerships in India

Bajaj Auto has finally decided to upgrade the popular Pulsar NS200 bike in India. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is expected to be officially launched soon. It will be coming with a couple of changes. Ahead of its launch, the motorcycle has reportedly started arriving at dealerships.

The upgraded Pulsar NS200 will have more premium upside-down forks up front instead of conventional telescopic forks. The latest iteration of the Pulsar, which has been launched in the Bazil market is already equipped with USDs. So, this may come true. With the addition of the USDs to the NS200, it will get better control and stability.

Moreover, Bajaj has also finally incorporated dual-channel ABS in place of a single-channel system found in its predecessor.

However, apart from these the company may not offer any other updates. Which means the other specifications of the 2023 Pulsar NS200 are likely to remain the same as the current model.

If we are to believe this, then the bike will continue to have a sportier look and might continue to be powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine produces a maximum power of 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Bajaj will most likely include the OBD2 system which will be mandatory from 1 April 2023. As for the features, the aforementioned YouTube video shows that it continues to get a semi-digital console and bulb-type headlamp and turn indicators. Similarly, even the design of the bike is also the same as the current model.

The outgoing version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 costs at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of both bikes is expected to get a proper hike. Both the bikes are expected to be expensive by Rs 5K-Rs 10K costlier as the launch with updates.