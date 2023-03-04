2023 Bajaj Chetak launched in India at Rs 1.22 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the latest iteration of electric scooter -the Bajaj Chetak- at a starting price of Rs 1,21,933 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The 2023 edition of the Bajaj Chetak also comes in a Premium model that is priced at Rs 1,51,910 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). It is available in three new shades: Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. Bajaj now offers a colour LCD instrument console with the Premium variant of Chetak.

Design, features

The upgraded Bajaj Chetak comes with the same classic scooter design as its predecessor and continues to have a metal body. It features a two-tone seat, body-coloured mirrors, a satin black grab rail and a matching pillion footrest. It now sports a the headlamp casing, turn indicators and central trim elements in a Charcoal Black finish.

The Chetak e-scooter is equipped with a single front spring and a rear monoshock. Meanwhile, the braking hardware comprises a single front disc and rear drum brake with CBS. It rides on 12-inch alloys wrapped in road-biased rubber.

Battery, powertrain

The Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack that powers a 3.8 kW electric engine. The e-scooter is claimed to have a top speed of 60 km/h and can offer up to 107 km on a single charge. The battery can be recharged using a conventional charger in 4 hours. Bajaj claims that the unit should last up to seven years or about 70,000km before it needs replacement.

2023 Chetak Premium Price and Colours

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,51,910 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) for the Premium model and Rs 1,21,933 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) for the outgoing model. Bookings for the 2023 Chetak are now open and deliveries will commence in April.