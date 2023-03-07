Zodiac signs who are the most supportive as colleagues

It could get tough to work in offices without a supportive team. Having colleagues who help in your growth is bliss. Every office has some sort of toxicity disturbing the environment, in such situations, a trustworthy co-worker comes as a savior. They will listen to your rants, understand your situation and agree to your complaints. They may share lunch with you or motivate you to keep going. Either way, they are a blessing in disguise and their comforting presence makes it easier to handle issues at the workplace.

Such people have warm personalities and very soft-heart. Here is a list of a few zodiac signs who are most likely to be the most supportive colleagues.

Taurus

Taurus has a comforting personality. They like to make everyone around them feel at ease, especially during stressful times. They can relate to people’s problems and try to pacify them in a very warm tone.

Cancer

Cancerians are highly sensitive even though they don’t show this side of themselves. They understand when someone faces a problem. As colleagues, they are very helpful and try to make their co-workers feel diligent at a time when their friends are at their lowest. They really do care about others and are great listeners.

Virgo

Virgos are very supportive of others career-wise. They will push their team members to do their absolute best at work. This is one of the reasons why they sometimes make the best team leaders. They are amazing motivators and are always thinking of perfection. Virgos are very efficient and analytical; they know exactly how to motivate someone.

Libra

Libras are basically made of kindness, hence, they cannot see anyone in trouble. They will try their best to resolve problems and also help others to get over the issues quickly. As colleagues, they are pillars of support and the most non-judgemental people you can surround yourself with.

Capricorn

Even though Capricorns are independent and like to work solo, if working as a team, they always make sure their colleagues are alright and comfortable enough and plan accordingly. They are extremely patient and kind, and won’t leave a colleague behind. They like to work towards building a strong team.