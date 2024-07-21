Weekly Horoscope from July 22 to July 28: Check your astrological predictions for the week

New Delhi: Your weekly horoscope for the week of July 22 to July 28. For all the 12 zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, here is what the week ahead of you might look like. Read on to learn more about your weekly horoscope for the week of July 22-28.

Aries

At the start of the week, you will be inclined to assert yourself and share your thoughts and ideas. This is a great time to be more vocal and expressive than usual, so use this energy to discuss critical matters or sell your ideas. You may become more exposed in your workplace if you are presently working. Your managers or supervisors might pay more attention to your efforts, so do not hesitate to provide your input during team discussions and brainstorming sessions. For singles, exploring new dating apps or attending social functions to meet, interact, and build contacts is wise.

Tip of the week: Share your ideas

Taurus

This is the right time to check your financial plan, set new goals, or look for strategies to improve your earnings. At work, your superiors could see you as a hardworking employee who does not just meet expectations but does so sensibly. This could lead to one being promoted or getting a salary increase in your current position. But don’t just wait for people to value you; recognise your worth. When dating, try to consider some of the things you can do that involve using your practical skills or that provide sensory stimulation for your partner. You may discuss family business, financial issues, or even inheritance with your parents.

Tip of the week: Recognise your worth

Gemini

This week, you will be energetic and eager to share your thoughts with others. You may feel more sensitive to the emotions around you than normal, but this is not bad if you channel it in a way that allows you to put yourself in other people’s shoes and feel what they are feeling. For the job seeker, improved communication skills and an ability to charm the interviewer will make you a standout candidate. Do not hide your ability to learn quickly and adapt to new tasks and challenges. This is the best time for singles to seek a partner or mingle around and make new friends. Your curiosity can be seen as a plus since you can easily strike up a conversation with a potential partner.

Tip of the week: Make new friends

Cancer

Look within and analyse your psyche. This is the time to sit back, relax, think, pray, and feel whatever has been going through your mind. You might get more in touch with the energies around you, and it is good to make sure the environment is calm and sometimes even protect yourself from negative energy. At work, you may need some privacy or more space. It is advisable to find some time to work in solitude. The best ideas often come from within, so listen to your inner voice and do not hesitate to be creative. However, do not share your ideas too early, as this may be disadvantageous. Letting them grow to maturity before presenting them to other people is advisable.

Tip of the week: Analyse your psyche

Leo

This week is about what you want to achieve in the long run. At work, embrace teamwork. In group projects, you might be assigned a leadership position with your team or be expected to report to senior personnel. However, be careful not to appear to be imposing on others or commanding them around. Be an active listener and respect the opinions of other people. Singles might meet potential partners at parties, through friends, or when they share the same hobbies and passions. It may be a shock to find that a friendship slowly turns into a romantic one. Studying with your peers, whether in a study group or through peer tutoring, can benefit your learning.

Tip of the week: Don’t impose yourself

Virgo

This is a good time to advance your career. It is wise to be conscious of one’s reputation, but do not let the opinions of others control or dictate your actions. Have confidence in yourself and your skills. This week prompts you to consider your career and life plan and work on your career and life vision. Your efficient attitude will assist you in developing sensible strategies to fulfil your dreams. Do not be shocked if you encounter possible partners during business meetings or other professional occasions. If you are dating, think of activities you can do together that will enable you to discuss some of your goals.

Tip of the week: Watch out for workplace romance

Libra

This week is about being open and going with the flow. You may encounter an experience that conflicts with your values or requires stepping out of your comfort zone. As much as possible, do not shy away from such events but embrace them open-mindedly. Try to find more ways to add variety and learning experiences to your job. This could include applying for a new position, stepping up to a new team or offering new ideas to your managers. Singles might be drawn to partners of different cultures or from different parts of the world. Try to hear connections that are out of your paradigm. Finding a partner in a library when reading a book or exercising at the gym is possible.

Tip of the week: Go with the flow

Scorpio

This week is about removing the masks and putting an end to pretence. Believing in the truth, even if it is bitter, is important. There may be some awkward moments to face. At work, you can put your inherent detective-like abilities to good use. Make use of this by searching for information on any topic you have a passion for or any question that has been bugging you. When it comes to love, singles might be inclined to find a new passion in their life. Do chase small talk and casual flirts right now. Look for something serious and meaningful. This could result in a passionate affair, but do not go overboard and take things slow.

Tip of the week: Stay honest and authentic

Sagittarius

Now is the time to be more diplomatic and sensitive to others’ emotions. Try to be empathetic and understand what others say and how they feel. This does not mean you have to set aside your own beliefs or opinions, but you should learn how to share them with others in a constructive way. At work, you may be engaged in group-oriented activities. This is the best time to meet new people, build relationships with them, and establish new partnerships with co-workers and customers. Your ideas will be welcomed, especially if you present them in a manner that demonstrates how they would benefit everyone.

Tip of the week: Make new partnerships

Capricorn

There is a high likelihood that you will be overwhelmed with the desire to put your life in order this week. It can be a good time to clean up your environment and schedule, organise your work, or begin a new diet. You will also be somewhat structured and disciplined, which will help you in certain situations, but do not let it turn into perfectionism. Do not be harsh on yourself. It is better to take gradual steps toward the goals than to make some grand leaps that are difficult to sustain.At work, this is a good time to prove yourself, to show everyone how useful you are and how much you have improved.

Tip of the week: Organise your life

Aquarius

Your fresh outlook may bring new insights, approaches, or ideas that can be creative solutions. But do not take this too far; lose sight of what makes you unique and isolate yourself. This is a great opportunity to try new things or study what has always interested you. This could lead to discoveries or new interests that are worth pursuing. Singles may feel more receptive and available to romantic opportunities in matters of the heart. There will be an increase in your charisma and fluency, which will enhance your ability to lure potential admirers. Conversations with your father could be engaging and may revolve around future trends.

Tip of the week: Adopt a new outlook

Pisces

This week, your sixth sense will be active to help you steer through any blockages. You may feel mood swings, so staying calm through meditation or going out into nature is essential. This should be a good period for artistic or creative work since your creative juices will flow. At work, networking can open up new possibilities. Thus, contacting former co-workers or friends working in your field will be useful. If you are a working professional, you will notice you have been given additional duties in your workplace. While this can be difficult, it is also a great opportunity to show your value and, in many cases, pave the way for further success.

Tip of the week: Trust your intuition

(Inputs From IANS)