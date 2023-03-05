Weekly horoscope for March 6-12: Don’t be pushy Aries

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for March 6-12.

Aries

The week ahead is full of energy. This is an excellent time to pursue personal goals and make decisions that will impact your life in the long term. You may find yourself feeling more confident and decisive than usual, which can be helpful when it comes to asserting yourself and making your needs known. However, be careful not to become too self-centered or pushy, as this could lead to conflict with others. Pay attention to your relationships and be willing to compromise when necessary. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or advice from someone you trust. If you’re single, this week may bring new romantic opportunities.

Tip of the week: Don’t be pushy

Taurus

This week, you may find yourself feeling a bit more introverted and reflective than usual. You may feel more drawn to activities like meditation, journaling, or spending time alone in nature. This can be a good time to connect with your inner self and get in touch with your intuition. However, be careful not to get too caught up in your own thoughts and feelings, as this could lead to feelings of isolation or depression. Make an effort to stay connected with others and seek support if you need it. In terms of work, you may be feeling more creative than usual. Use this energy to your advantage and explore new ideas.

Tip of the week: Explore new ideas

Gemini

You may find yourself feeling more social and outgoing than usual this week. You may feel a strong desire to connect with others and participate in group activities or events. This can be an excellent time to network and make new friends, as well as to pursue your goals and ambitions with the support of others. However, be careful not to spread yourself too thin or become too focused on social status or popularity. Remember to take time for yourself and prioritize your own needs and goals. On the work front, communication is key. Make sure you’re expressing your needs and concerns to your colleagues and superiors.

Tip of the week: Connect with others

Cancer

This week, you may find yourself focusing more on your career or professional goals. You may feel more driven and ambitious than usual and may be able to make progress toward your goals with the support of others. However, be careful not to become too focused on external validation or approval from others. Remember to stay true to your own values and goals, and to take care of yourself both physically and emotionally. This can be a good time to make a plan for achieving your long-term goals, but be sure to stay flexible and adaptable in case circumstances change.

Tip of the week: Believe in your values

Leo

You should be prepared for a few unexpected surprises. Your intuition is likely to be heightened, so trust your gut and pay attention to any messages or signs that come your way. In terms of your career, this week could bring some positive changes or opportunities. You may be presented with a chance to take on a new project or responsibility, or you may receive recognition for your hard work and dedication. Keep an open mind and be willing to take risks in order to make the most of these opportunities. This week is a good time to focus on your relationships. Whether you’re single or in a committed relationship, make an effort to connect with your loved ones and show them how much you care.

Tip of the week: Be willing to take risks

Virgo

This week, you should focus on your self-care and well-being. Take some time to assess your physical, emotional, and mental health, and make any necessary adjustments in order to feel your best. This could involve starting a new exercise routine, prioritizing sleep, or seeking support from a therapist or counselor. In your career, this week could bring some challenges or setbacks. You may encounter obstacles or delays that make it difficult to make progress toward your goals. However, remember to stay focused and keep a positive attitude, as these challenges can also provide opportunities for growth and learning. In your personal life, this week is a good time to focus on your relationships with friends and family.

Tip of the week: Focus on self-care

Libra

This week, you should focus on your creativity and self-expression. Whether you’re an artist, writer, musician, or simply someone who enjoys expressing themselves creatively, make time to engage in these activities and explore your passions. In your career, this week is a good time to focus on your communication skills. Whether you’re working on a project or communicating with colleagues or clients, make an effort to be clear, concise, and assertive in order to make the most of these opportunities. In your personal life, this week could bring some challenges or conflicts in your relationships. Remember to stay calm and open-minded.

Tip of the week: Be expressive and creative

Scorpio

The week highlights the need to work collaboratively with others to achieve your goals. You may find that you have to compromise more than usual in order to reach a mutually beneficial outcome. However, this should not be seen as a weakness, but rather as a strength. By showing flexibility and understanding, you will be able to build stronger and more meaningful relationships.This is a good time to review your financial situation and create a budget that takes into account all of your expenses. You may also find that you need to have difficult conversations with others about money matters, but remember to approach these conversations with openness and honesty.

Tip of the week: Cooperate with others

Sagittarius

This week, you may find that you need to make some changes to your daily routine in order to prioritize your health and happiness. This could involve setting aside time for exercise, meditation, or other forms of self-care. You may find that you need to have important conversations with your partner or close friends about your needs and desires. This is a good time to express yourself honestly and openly, as you may find that others are receptive to your ideas and perspectives.You need to take a more proactive approach to your financial situation, whether that involves creating a budget, investing in yourself and your future, or exploring new sources of income.

Tip of the week: Change your routine

Capricorn

Embrace your unique talents and abilities. You may find that you have a burst of creative energy that you can channel into your work or hobbies. This is a good time to explore new creative outlets and express yourself in new ways. You may find that you need to make some changes to your schedule in order to prioritize your health and productivity. This could involve setting boundaries with your work or finding new ways to manage your time and energy. Towards the end of the week, you may find that you have a renewed sense of energy and purpose. Use this time to set new goals and intentions for the future, and take action toward realizing your dreams.

Tip of the week: Embrace your unique talent

Aquarius

This week, you may find yourself struggling with feelings of restlessness and boredom. You may feel like you’re stuck in a rut and need a change of pace. This is a great time to explore new hobbies or activities that can help you break out of your routine. On the work front, you may be feeling frustrated with the slow pace of progress or lack of recognition for your hard work. Try not to let this get you down. Keep pushing forward and trust that your efforts will pay off in the long run. In your relationships, it’s important to communicate your feelings clearly and honestly. Avoid making assumptions or jumping to conclusions. Take the time to listen to your loved ones and understand their perspective.

Tip of the week: Explore a new hobby

Pisces

This week, you may be feeling more emotional than usual. You may find yourself dwelling on past hurts or regrets. It’s important to take the time to process these feelings and release any negative energy that may be holding you back. On the work front, you may be feeling a sense of dissatisfaction with your current job or career path. This is a good time to evaluate your goals and consider making a change if necessary. In your relationships, it’s important to set healthy boundaries and prioritize your own needs. Don’t be afraid to speak up if something doesn’t feel right. Overall, this week is about taking care of yourself and focusing on your own personal growth.

Tip of the week: Let go of negative energy

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP, and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis).

(Inputs from IANS)