Weekly Horoscope for February 20-26: Cancerians explore new avenues

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for February 20-26.

Aries

This week, you will be feeling confident, and your energy levels will be high. The beginning of the week will be great for socializing, and you will have a great time with your friends. You will also have a good opportunity to meet new people who share similar interests as you.The midweek will be a great time to focus on your work. You will be very productive, and you will be able to finish any projects that you have been working on. You will also have a great opportunity to show off your skills to your boss or coworkers, which could lead to new opportunities in the future.The end of the week is a good time to focus on your health.

Tip of the week: Meet new people

Taurus

This week is going to be a challenging one. You may be feeling a bit overwhelmed, and you may be struggling to keep up with your responsibilities. However, if you stay focused and remain calm, you will be able to get through this difficult time. The beginning of the week may be a bit difficult for you, and you may be feeling a bit stressed out. The midweek will be a good time to take a break and relax. You should try to take some time for yourself and do something that you enjoy. The end of the week will be a good time to focus on your relationships. You should try to spend some time with your loved ones and strengthen your bonds.

Tip of the week: Stay calm and focused

Gemini

This is going to be a busy week for you. You will be feeling energetic, and you will have a lot of things on your plate. However, if you stay organized and focused, you will be able to get everything done that you need to.The beginning of the week will be a great time to focus on your career. You may have some new opportunities coming your way, and you should be prepared to take advantage of them. During midweek, try to spend some time with your friends and family and strengthen your relationships. The end of the week is a good time to focus on your finances. You may have some unexpected expenses coming up, and you should be prepared to handle them.

Tip of the week: Be organised

Cancer

The energy this week is intense, so it’s important to take care of your emotional well-being. You may feel overwhelmed at times, but it’s important to take a step back and breathe. Spend time with loved ones who bring you peace and comfort. In terms of career, this week is the perfect time to focus on your professional goals. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, and you will be recognized for your efforts. This is also an excellent time to explore new opportunities or take on additional responsibilities at work.In love, you may find yourself feeling nostalgic and longing for the past. This is a good time to reconnect with an old flame or reach out to someone you’ve lost touch with.

Tip of the week: Explore new avenues

Leo

This week, you will feel a renewed sense of confidence and motivation. You have been feeling a bit lost lately, but this week will bring a new perspective and a clearer vision of what you want in life. In terms of work, you will be presented with new opportunities that will challenge you to grow and develop your skills. This is an excellent time to take on new projects or expand your skill set. Your hard work and determination will be noticed, and you may be offered a promotion or a raise.In love, you will be feeling more in tune with your emotions, and this will allow you to communicate more effectively with your partner. This is a good time to express your feelings.

Tip of the week: Develop your skills

Virgo

You have been feeling stuck in a rut, but this week will bring a new sense of hope and optimism. You will be presented with new opportunities that will require you to step out of your comfort zone.In terms of work, you may be feeling a bit overstressed, but it’s important to stay focused and determined. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, and you will be rewarded for your efforts. This is an excellent time to network and connect with others who can help you achieve your professional goals.In love, communicate your feelings to your partner and express your needs.It’s important to take care of your mental health this week.

Tip of the week: Be communicative

Libra

This week is going to be all about socializing and connecting with your loved ones. You will love to be around people. However, you need to be careful about not getting too carried away with socializing, as it might affect your work and personal life.On the work front, you need to stay focused and avoid getting distracted. There might be some unexpected hurdles, but you need to keep your calm and tackle them one at a time. You might feel stressed out, but don’t worry, everything will fall into place eventually.In your personal life, it’s important to listen to your partner and be more empathetic towards them. Your loved ones might be going through a tough time, and they need your support.

Tip of the week: Listen to others

Scorpio

You might experience some unexpected setbacks in your work life, which might affect your confidence. However, don’t let that get you down. Keep pushing forward, and you will eventually overcome these challenges.On the bright side, your personal life is going to be great. You might meet someone new, or your existing relationship might take a positive turn. It’s a great time to connect with your loved ones and strengthen your bond.On the health front, you need to be careful and take care of yourself. Sometimes you tend to neglect your health, and that might lead to some complications. Make sure to eat healthy, exercise, and take some time off to relax.

Tip of the week: Keep pushing forward

Sagittarius

This week is going to be all about new beginnings and fresh starts. You might embark on a new project, or you might start a new job. Whatever it is, make sure to put your best foot forward and give it your all.On the personal front, you might experience some conflicts with your loved ones. It’s important to communicate effectively and resolve these issues before they blow out of proportion. Remember, communication is the key to a healthy relationship.On the health front, you need to be cautious and take care of yourself. You tend to indulge in excess, and that might lead to health complications. Make sure toexercise, and avoid any excesses.

Tip of the week: Control excesses

Capricorn

This week, you will need to focus on your financial matters. You may experience a sudden expense that could throw your budget off balance. However, with careful planning, you will be able to overcome this challenge.On the personal front, you will need to make time for their family and loved ones. You may have been too caught up with work, and it is essential to maintain a healthy work-life balance. This week, you may also experience some emotional turmoil, which you need to handle with care. It is advised that you reach out to a friend or a trusted advisor for guidance. Health issues related to lower back must be addressed on priority.

Tip of the week: Plan finances carefully

Aquarius

In the coming week, you need to focus on your health and wellbeing. It is essential to prioritize self-care and make time for relaxation. You may face some challenges in your professional lives in the coming week. There may be delays or setbacks in work. It is crucial to be patient and maintain a positive attitude. You may also face some financial challenges, and it is better to avoid any impulsive decisions related to money matters.On the personal front, you need to focus on your relationships. It is a great time to spend quality time with your partner, family, and friends. Singles may find themselves attracted to someone, and this is a great time to pursue romantic relationships.

Tip of the week: Prioritise self-care

Pisces

This week, you need to focus on your mental health. It is essential to be clear and concise in your communication, whether it is with your colleagues, friends, or family members. You may face some financial setbacks in the coming week. However, it is not a time to worry, as this situation will soon pass. If you are considering making any investments or financial decisions, it is better to wait. On the personal front, you need to spend more time with your loved ones. It is an excellent time to strengthen your relationships and create memories. If you are single, this is a great week to meet new people and expand your social circle.

Tip of the week: Avoid investing

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

(IANS)