Weekly Astro Prediction For August 22-28, Cancer Beware Of Your Energy Levels

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 22-28.

Aries

This week will be lucky for you and full of opportunities. To attain your goal, it is essential that you work really hard and put forth a lot of effort. You can anticipate smoothing out your income trends. Take your time before making a choice because your fearless attitude can be a cause for concern. Students may choose the college of their choice for admission. Their confidence and morale will rise as a result. The mood in the family will be upbeat, and your spouse will support you. With your father, you can experience some ego problems. A health examination is advised if you experience any respiratory issues.

Tip of the week: Be cautious

Taurus

A few ups and downs may occur in your professional life. You might occasionally experience anxiety and confusion. Keep communication open if you’re conducting your business as a partnership. Your relationship with your in-laws can have some difficulties. It is suggested to keep a low profile and work in the background during this time to avoid drawing unwanted attention. This week, your first objective should be to strengthen your close relationship and foster trust in both your personal and professional lives. You should thoroughly study any crucial documents before signing them, too. You’ll keep fitting this week if you work out frequently.

Tip of the week: Build trust

Gemini

This week could be difficult for business partnerships, so try to keep a positive attitude. Career advancement and growth are expected for those in management- and communication-related fields. Improve your networking because it will give you new opportunities. Your temper may cause issues, particularly in your personal life. There may be a slight delay in the plans of those looking to be married. Married couples shouldn’t engage in ego battles. Some of you can receive an unexpected gain from your spouse’s family. So, take advantage of the possibilities as they arise. There may be family discussions about purchasing a home.

Tip of the week: Control your temper

Cancer

You’ll have a sense of competition this week. To establish your worth in the professional world, you might have to put in a lot of work. It would be wise to streamline your work at this time, get organized, and become more flexible going ahead. Any ailment you had before will pass rapidly. The verdict is probably going to go in your favour if you are facing any legal concerns. If there are any loans or debts, this is an excellent time to pay them off. Keep your future ambitions and investments under wraps. You will be seen working hard to make your family life better. Your parents’ health will improve, which will make it easier for you to win their support.

Tip of the week: Stay competitive

Leo

This week is a good one to buy fixed assets like real estate. While businesspeople will profit from transactions and negotiations, there may be unexpected help from upper management at work. Students must have a serious attitude toward their studies; else, their performance in approaching assessments may suffer. You’ll have a stronger desire to spend time with your loved ones and family. You could have to carry out a number of domestic duties that will wear you out. You must exercise caution when it comes to concerns with your face and eyes, as well as take preventative measures to avoid viral infections.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Virgo

This is a good week to take wise action to advance your professional chances. Spending money on friends or travel are both options. In terms of your career, you can become overburdened with obligations. The business front will continue to go well for you. Keeping your ego in check is advised because temperamental problems can cause ups and downs in both your professional and personal relationships. Generally speaking, you will succeed in keeping the proper balance between your personal and professional lives. During this time, you’ll have more energy, so take good care of yourself and assess your physical look and health.

Tip of the week: Maintain deadlines

Libra

Those of you who are already employed by a foreign firm is likely to receive a promotion or a pay raise this week, which will make your bosses happy with the quality of your job. It is anticipated that employment-related income will rise. You are encouraged to make a few modest investments with your money in this circumstance. This week, you should consider developing your creative side. Your capacity for management and leadership will grow. Traveling for business on a short-term basis will produce positive outcomes. Your personal life will be joyful during this period. Any previous troubles with the father are likely to be resolved.

Tip of the week: Make modest investments

Scorpio

Gains will be made this week, especially for individuals connected to overseas countries. You’ll be able to put an end to all of your problems and put your all into achieving your objectives. Avoid making any significant investments this week and conduct careful research and analysis before making any decisions. Don’t put too much faith in people since they might let you down. Also, refrain from borrowing or lending money. To prevent any misunderstandings, you and your partner must maintain proper communication. A disagreement with a close friend or a distant relative can exist. Be adaptable and steer clear of any sort of conflict with others.

Tip of the week: Do not trust others

Sagittarius

This week, you might want to sharpen your communication abilities and increase your network. Those of you in the marketing, sales, writing and recruitment industries may experience some amazing outcomes at work. You will at last experience the success you have been longing for. Your route may finally cross with a long-awaited profit, and you’ll be well-connected and organized. The government will also offer you assistance with your job or other matters. In terms of your private life, you can anticipate starting a new relationship. You’ll get to spend time with your loved ones and friends. To keep their thoughts active, students may decide to go on a trip with their pals.

Tip of the week: Utilise the opportunities

Capricorn

You’ll have a lot of new opportunities this week. In your business, you’ll make a tonne of money and earn a good reputation. Professionals in the workforce seeking a new position will be able to find one. Your professional duties may need you to travel abroad. You are urged to stay with it and put in a lot of effort since you will be able to make wise professional decisions. Any prior investment will yield a large profit. Your father will give you a lot of encouragement. Your health will improve during the course of the week. It is advised to keep up a regular exercise schedule.

Tip of the week: Plan to travel

Aquarius

You could continue to have high expectations for your profession, but it might take some time before you start seeing results. It is best to be patient and approach problems gently. Those who are in business may want to grow. The week appears to be favourable for investments. The investments you make now will yield favourable returns in the future. Take good care of your mother because she might become ill. You can receive a surprise visit from a relative. A child may be born to married couples. It may be challenging for those of you preparing for competitive exams to work hard and develop self-confidence.

Tip of the week: Stay realistic

Pisces

You need to work on sharpening your attention and controlling your stress this week. There can be some issues with rivals. The cost of living is likely to skyrocket, and your spouse might experience health issues. This week, those who are studying may encounter challenges and will need to put in more effort to get the desired outcome. Those in business will gain from collaboration. Your marriage will be stable, and your relationship with your spouse will deepen. You may take a brief trip towards the conclusion of the week. Your kids might, however, experience some health problems that can affect their academic performance.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP, and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)