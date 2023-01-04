The effect of ruling planets on each zodiac sign

Planets influence the energy of zodiac signs, and ruling planets provide an extra layer of protection to each sign as well as unravel a bigger picture of the birth chart. While some of you may be familiar with the basic norms of ruling planets, there is so much more to astrology.

Read here to discover more about the concepts of planetary rulership and their effects on each zodiac sign.

Zodiac signs and their ruling planets:

Aries- ruled by Mars

Taurus and Libra- co-ruled by Venus

Gemini and Virgo- co-ruled by Mercury

Cancer – ruled by Moon

Leo- ruled by Sun

Scorpio – ruled by Pluto as per modern astrology and by Mars in traditional astrology

Sagittarius- ruled by Jupiter

Capricorn- ruled by Saturn

Aquarius- ruled by Uranius as per modern astrology and by Saturn in traditional astrology

Pisces- ruled by Neptune in modern astrology and by Jupiter as per traditional astrology

Astrology is a long historical tradition which is why there are “traditional” and “modern” planetary rulers of each sign. Depending on which technique your astrologer prefers your predictions will be formed. However, both are correct.

Planets and their affects

Mercury

Mercury is famous for its chatty nature. Being around 28 degrees from the Sun and 30 degrees to each sign, it is impossible for the communicative and mind-oriented planet to be far from each sun sign. In some cases, just two signs away from your zodiac. In short, Mercury stays not too far from the sun in your sign.

Mercury rules the mutable wind sign Gemini and the mutable earth sign Virgo. While Geminis can only possibly be ruled by Taurus, Gemini, or Cancer Mercury; Virgos can only be ruled by Leo, Virgo, or Libra Mercury.

Being ruled by Mercury, Gemini is a social and talkative sign that sometimes spills the tea unknowingly without trying to do something for the betterment of others. The planet affects the sign in their decision-making, so if Mercury is present in your sign in its best form- you are likely to take better decisions than usual. There is a side of Mercury in Gemini which is positive and truthful. It also makes the native of this sign trust almost everybody, sometimes leading them into a harmful and disastrous situation. Meanwhile, Mercury-Gemini likes to peep into others’ minds and exchange their knowledge.

Mercury is exalted in Virgo, and the qualities of this exaltation include more focus, wittiness, mindfulness, detail-oriented, and wisdom. This makes them feel more motivated and productive when it comes to new and challenging projects. One very important aspect of Mercury in Virgo is that it makes the native of this sign more precise while communicating and ensuring that there is no room for miscommunication.

Venus and Sun

Taurus and Libra share the same ruling planet- the beautiful, relational, justice-oriented, and charming Venus. Venus is the goddess of love and luxury, hence, such traits can be seen in the two zodiac signs. Alike Mercury, Venus too doesn’t steer too far from Sun. It is impossible for Venus to ever stand at the opposite end of the Sun in your sign. Therefore, there will never be a Scorpio Venus-ruled Taurus Sun or an Aries Venus-ruled Libra Sun. Venus can only be in the same sign as the sun, for example, if the Sun is in Libra, Venus will be somewhere one or two signs ahead or behind the star. It can also be in the same sign. While a Taurus Sun can be ruled by Pisces Venus, Aries Venus, Taurus Venus, Gemini Venus or Cancer Venus; a Libra Sun can only be ruled by a Leo Venus, Virgo Venus, Libra Venus, Scorpio Venus or Sagittarius Venus. There can never be a Capricorn Venus-ruled or Aquarius Venus-ruled Taurus Sun or Libra Sun.

The presence of Venus in Taurus can increase the desire for love and romance in a person. The natives of this sign will like to spend beautiful moments with their partners. This planetary position can also fill a Taurean’s life with sensual excitement. Venus also loves luxury, which means it can force you into spending too much on good food or sophisticated choices of things you did not really need to buy at that moment.

On the other hand, apart from the expenditure, Venus affects Libra into a balanced and beautiful love-filled atmosphere. If you are committed, you will enjoy a great time with your partner. But, if you are single, there is a high chance of a new romance in your life with the arrival of Venus in your zodiac. It gifts you a sweet time of peace that highlights partnership and social life. As long as Venus stays in Libra, it assures a light and lovely relationship with everyone instead of a hot and heavy one. Being a peacemaker, Libras love to maintain harmony in relationships and balance in life. This planetary position allows the sign to be at its best.

Moon

The moon changes signs every two and a half days, so you can actually find a Cancerian ruled by any of the signs in the same year of birth. Hence, depending on the date of birth, this is the only sign that is ruled by every sign every year. During the time moon is in Cancer, you will feel more protective not only over yourself but also of those you love.

Cancer possesses mothering energy, so during a lunar transition, you will feel a stronger urge to nurture and care for everyone as if they are all your children. Matters at home will feel more important than usual and you will want to spend most of your time at home surrounded by your loved ones. It is suggested to invite people over to your home and serve a meal, it is a great time to show off your household and organizing skills and enjoy a social event without having to step out. You can also arrange a fun game time or movie night, share stories or even enjoy a bonfire if it’s winter.

Meanwhile, emotions will be heightened during the Cancer Moon and you can be moody at times. Don’t keep those feelings inside, feel free to express them. The extra emotion doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Mars

Mars changes signs every two or so months. So every year, Mars is in a specific sign during the Aries season. This means, that particular sign rules Aries depending on their year of birth. For example, all Aries born in 2021 are ruled by Gemini Mars while Aries born in 2019 have their Sun ruled by Capricorn Mars. However, if Mars is in Capricorn and ends its two-month cycle during Aries season, then you will find two sets of Mars rulership for the Aries Suns born that year (ruled by either Capricorn Mars or Aquarius Mars).

People born with their Mars in Aries are unstoppable forces. They are confident, driven, and action-oriented. They find it very difficult to stand still for too long and want to move ahead as fast as they can. Both Mars and the fiery sign Aries are energy and movement, hence, when they are combined in your chart, you are filled with stamina and motivation.

Aries are generally assertive and competitive. They have a strong fighting spirit and they aren’t easily scared of anything or anyone. Being the first sign in the horoscope wheel makes them feel important, and enriches their pioneering spirit.

Jupiter

Traditionally, Jupiter rules both Sagittarius and Pisces. However, according to modern astrology, Pisces is ruled by dreamy, spiritual, and soulful Neptune. The biggest planet revolves very slowly and steadily, which is why it stays in a sign for over a year. Usually in its retrograde form.

The presence of Jupiter in Sagittarius will beautify their love life. It will make it smooth and supple. They will even experience immense love and attachment toward their partner. There will be a sense of freedom but you will also want to control your lover’s life. Bossiness is okay Sagittarius, but understanding the true meaning of a partner is also important. You cannot control someone’s life, you can guide them through. You dislike others’ interference in your life, especially your love life. This feeling will be heightened when a huge planet enters your sign.

Apart from that, Jupiter can make you more talented and prosperous in life, making you a guide for others as well. It will help you earn prestige and respect in society, and make you a socially active person. It will also bring better opportunities for income in life.

Pluto

Pluto is a generational planet that can steer in a sign for 11 to 30 years. As per the modern astrology, it rules Scorpio, making it more powerful, deep, and bringing changes in life of natives of this zodiac. Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008, it is next set to shift to Aquarius in 2024. However, the transition will start happening in 2023 itself. Till then, all the Scorpio’s Sun is to be ruled by Capricorn Pluto making the sign very determined, mature and wise.

Scorpio is one of the only signs that is ruled by two planets. While Scorpios crave self-growth, both the planets urge them to learn more. This is why they sit right together. While Pluto is responsible to Scorpio’s need for transformation, Mars gives them their irresistibility and fiery aggression.

Pluto is Scorpio is a one in an era opportunity. You are lucky if you get influenced by your ruler and the fact that the coldest planet stays for more than 11 years your life will change for good once this transition takes place. It will make you a force to be reckoned with, and many will be driven and become great strategists- able to work hard for a long-term goal with the patience. Scorpios Sun ruled by Scorpio Pluto makes the natives of this sign unstoppable, and some may even rewrite history, using ancient wisdom.

Saturn and Uranus

Aquarius is another planet in the list that is ruled by two planets- Uranus and Saturn. The latter also rules Capricorn. While earth sign will be ruled by the Saturn sign for about two and a half years, the airy Aquarius can be ruled by the same sign for about eight years at a time. Meanwhile, Uranus entered Taurus in 2018, all Aquarians born since then till now are ruled by Taurus Uranus.

Saturn directly ruling Aquarius sun can be a very auspicious time for the natives of this sign. The transit will help deepen your relationships and bring people together to reach beyond the individual’s capabilities. Romances or marriages that are established during this time are some of the most powerful and activated unions of all. On the other hand, Saturn in Capricorn, will encourage you to break the stereotypical rules set by the society but not put you into a social convention or question authority. Having your Saturn in Capricorn means you wouldn’t dream of breaking a law, even if those laws seemed outdated or arbitrary.

Uranus in Aquarius- brings vast personal freedom, free-thinking energy, and independent soul. Having this planet of chaos and change in the humanitarian space of Aquarius means you are always about to shake up the social situation.

Neptune

Neptune stays in one sign for about 14 years. According to modern astrology, Pisces will be ruled by the same Neptune sign for over a decade at a time. The planet entered its home sign Pisces in 2011 and it is set to stay there till 2026. All Pisceans born during that period of time will be modernly ruled by the double-emphasis of Pisces Neptune.

Neptune in Pisces signals a doubly strong period of universal understanding, spiritualism, collective dreams, idealism, and humanism, as well as fear and disillusionment. The current transit revolves around fantasy, compassion, imagination, music, art, religion, dreams, the subconscious, drugs, inspiration and idealism into the current zeitgeist.