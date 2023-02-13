Sun transit in Aquarius 2023: 4 signs will be highly affected

Sun Transit 2023: After a specific amount of time, Surya, the ruler of the planets, enters the 12 signs of the zodiac. Sun is regarded as the symbol of high status, respect, and grandeur. When the Sun is strongly placed in the horoscope, the individual is self-assured and succeeds in all areas of life. Each zodiac sign experiences the Sun’s zodiac transition differently. Sun is all set to transit into Aquarius on February 13, 2023.

In Hindu astrology, these Sun transits are called ‘Sankranti.’ And this event is called ‘Kumbh Sankranti’ as the Sun will transit in the Saturn-ruled sign, Aquarius (Kumbh). During this time, there will be a conjunction of Saturn and the Sun in the water sign which will affect the people of all zodiac signs, and it will and will brighten the fortunes of some.

The Sun will transit in Aquarius on February 13, this year, at 9.57 am IST. This cosmic transportation will highly affect four particular zodiac signs- Taurus, Virgo, Aquarius, and Sagittarius. Read further to know what changes await your sign Monday onwards.

Taurus

This Sun transit will bring auspicious results for the people of Taurus. You may get a new job and the dark clouds of unemployment are likely to get away. There will be profit in business. Respect will increase in society. You will learn to see the world with a new perspective.

Virgo

The changes will be positive for you, Virgo. You are likely to get promoted in your current job or get an increase in salary. Those in business will see growth. People will appreciate your work and opponents will get defeated. Keep your focus on your work, and don’t get distracted by anything or anyone trying to persuade you.

Sagittarius

This cosmic event will bring positive results for the natives of Sagittarius. You can start a new job or business. Your father will be supportive. You are likely to get financial benefits and success is on its way. Hard work will pay, don’t forget to seek blessings from the lord sun himself.

Aquarius

The transition of the Sun occurring in Aquarius will have an adverse effect at this sign. Don’t be scared, the effects are going to be very auspicious. Your personality will flourish and if you are a business holder you will see more gain than loss. If you have a business with a partner, your work will get highly profited. Be a little sweet with your spouse, and you will experience romance blooming at its peak.