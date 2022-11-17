Sun to transit in Scorpio on November 16: know how it will affect your zodiac sign

Sun Transit 2022: After a specific amount of time, Surya, the ruler of the planets, enters the 12 signs of the zodiac. Sun is regarded as the symbol of high status, respect, and grandeur. When the Sun is strongly placed in the horoscope, the individual is self-assured and succeeds in all areas of life. Each zodiac sign experiences the Sun’s zodiac transition differently. Astrological estimates indicate that on November 16, 2022, the Sun will enter the sign of Scorpio. On this day, there will be Scorpio Sankrant. Sankranti occurs when the sun enters a zodiac sign. Many zodiac signs will experience difficulties as a result of this Surya Gochar or Sun Transit, while many others will only experience positive effects.

Aries

This Sun transit will cause a lot of issues for Aries. They can experience a sudden loss of income and health issues during this time. They might get sleep-related ailments, skin issues, and fever at this time. It is imperative that they treat their health carefully. Gossiping should be avoided during Surya Gochar to avoid having the identity tarnished. Their financial bills could significantly rise. However, they will be able to exert control over the situation with their partner’s assistance.

Taurus

This transit will have an impact on the marital life of Tauruses. The relationship with the spouse may be tense. However, single males have a higher likelihood of getting married. For women who are employed, this is a good time. Those born under this sign might be able to purchase a new vehicle. During this time, their business will prosper professionally, and they will embark on a spiritual quest. The spouse’s health must also be taken into consideration.

Gemini

Those with the Gemini sign would benefit much from the Sun’s transit. They will experience great success in the government sector under the influence of the Sun. Additionally, they will have financial self-control, which will bring peace into life. Professionally, they will advance in their career and make decent money. During this transit, the full benefits of their labour will be realised. Individuals who wish to purchase a new home or car might be able to do so. Home life will be enjoyable. They can also receive wonderful news during this time.

Cancer

This transit will have a mixed effect on people born under the sign of Cancer. During this transit, misunderstandings may cause them to experience some issues in their romantic life. They should enjoy their time together and talk through any issues they have with their partner. Construction projects of any kind, including those involving homes, will be successful. They will make crucial judgments for business. People with this sign will be occupied with religious work. Politicians who enter the field will be successful. They are recommended to remain cool throughout this period.

This transit will bring about new changes for Leos because their family will be at peace during it. However, their mother’s condition might worsen. It’s best to keep their aggression and haughtiness to themselves. During this passage, they might make good money through the property. People in business will gain. Their health will improve, and taking part in religious activities will be helpful to them. Their reputation in society may also improve during this. There is no need to be discouraged because none of their work will stop, despite the possibility that their expenses may go up little and their income may decline.

Virgo

Those born under the sign of Virgo would benefit from this Sun passage. Good times will come into their life. They will be in a good financial position and progress toward achievement at this time. It is suggested that they take everything seriously and make investments for the future. The students will succeed. People with this sign can receive money from an unexpected source. Sun in this house will boost their self-assurance and bravery, and as an outgoing individual, they might experience harmonious relationships with their life partner. Their co-workers will be totally support them.

Libra

Librans are likely to experience financial success during Surya Gochar. Success in business will bring happiness to their mind. There is no better moment than this if they want to start a new business. They are likely to exhibit autistic tendencies throughout the transit since the Sun is connected to their psychic and ego. This could have an impact on their romantic relationship. They must now pay attention to their spending, savings, and eating habits. During this transit, their money flow will be favourable, but they still need to manage their expenses and savings.

Scorpio

These people may exhibit some aggressiveness during this passage. Gains on the work and career front might be possible. People like their father will fully back them in all of their ambitions. They could be experiencing a minor fever and headache. During this phase of transit, it is advised to take good care of their health and adopt a healthy lifestyle, especially to prevent issues. Their cousins will support them.

Sagittarius

These individuals will have the opportunity to take a long-distance trip during this transit. They can have a fever and disorders related to the stomach, so taking extra care of health is advised. They will have to spend a lot of money on this transit. During the gochar, those who work in business or are connected to foreign nations should anticipate some positive news. For certain people, the sun transit might also result in a stressful circumstance. They will experience career stability. Their self-assurance can drop during this period.

Capricorn

This Sun transit will be highly advantageous for these people. There will be more respect in society at this time. Their friends will gravitate toward them. Their determination and focus will cause things to start working in their favour. There are hints of an increase in wealth, and the people of this sign will benefit from this transit. They will advance gradually, and this period will be extremely good for their personal life as well. During this trip, students will succeed in the classroom and have the option of pursuing higher education.

Aquarius

Aquarius people would benefit a lot from the Sun’s next zodiac transition. During this Sun transit period, those who are looking for a new job, a work change, or a promotion chance may be fortunate enough to be successful. Those who are currently employed are also likely to have the opportunity to hold a more senior position at work, and during this time, their co-workers and subordinates will fully support them in their work and efforts. As a result, there is a good chance that workplace productivity and efficiency will rise. Their interactions with senior employees at work will also get better.

Pisces

Pisces people will have to put in a lot of effort during this Sun transit. To complete any task, they will need to put in a lot of effort. They might think that fate isn’t on their side. They can experience some unpleasant situations at home as well. The state of their father’s health can suffer. Additionally, they can experience stress and travel because of their job. Due to their charitable attitude, they will gain recognition in society and their regard will rise. During this transit, they will have a strong metaphysical side.