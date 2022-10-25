Solar eclipse 2022: What not to do during this period according to astrology

India and other parts of the world are observing the last solar eclipse of the year today. All prayers and worship have been stopped since early morning.

After Diwali, the nation witnesses a partial solar eclipse which will also be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, North-Eastern parts of Africa, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean.

For those unversed, a partial solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. Since October 25 is the new moon lunar phase; the moon’s shadow will only partially block the sun’s light, hence, the partial solar eclipse.

It is to be noted that one should not look directly at the sun during this time with the naked eye, even for a short time, as it can cause serious damage to the eyes.

It will start today at 4.57 PM in India and end at 6.52 PM. It is advisable to not see the sun during this time. Although the eclipse will get over by noon, any puja rituals or spiritual activities won’t resume until the very next day i.e. 26 October.

According to astrologers, this solar eclipse will be good for Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. Meanwhile, Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini will have mixed luck. Apart from this, the period can have a negative effect on the remaining 5 zodiac signs: Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces.

During the time of this solar eclipse, certain things are prohibited, as they can have a bad effect on you. The occultation that starts from 4.40 am will last till 5.24 am.

Things To Avoid During The Solar Eclipse:

Avoid Worshipping Gods:

Worshipping gods or reciting prayers during eclipse is prohibited. This is why temples are closed over the course of time. In addition, it is forbidden to touch the idol of God through this time.

Avoid Eating:

Avoid eating food that has been exposed to the sun during this time. This time is considered impure for eating as it can attract various diseases. However, if you are one of those who cannot fast or have health issues, may prefer keeping dry food at hand. Curd, chutneys, pickle, salads, and pre-cooked packaged food may be a savior.

Things to avoid doing:

Avoid sleeping, cutting nails, eating, applying oil, and cutting hair. Apart from that, one should not lie, cheat, idle talk, defecate urine, etc. Doing such things during sun exposure can lead to health problems.

However, pregnant women can take medicines along with regular meals.