SIX zodiac signs most likely to become psychopaths and serial killers

Every human being possesses the tendency to be angry or complicated at times. However only a few experience continuity of such feelings in their mind. Although it is not mandatory for six specific zodiac signs to be psychopaths or serial killers, there is a high chance of them becoming one.

Cancer

This is one of the deadliest zodiac signs, considering they have an emotionally entangled, twisted, and very dark side. However, there is nothing to be aware of as long as they have their emotions under control. At times, they get so frustrated that they visualize an ugly solution to their issues. However, they are also so effortless in hiding their sentiment that at the surface you will see the sweetest face ever. The only thing that can get them to kill someone, is jealousy.

Scorpio

Scorpios have pitch-dark imagination. They are brave, powerful, and very cat-like when it comes to controlling or manipulating. If they kill, they will be called sadists. They have the tendency to imagine scenarios with extreme possibilities. They can not only commit a crime but also lead a group of criminals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is indeed dangerous. The thought of killing might cross their heads, but they are most likely to turn into thieves rather than murderers. However, the most important part is that they are the most difficult to catch. They have a pretty side too, which keeps them grounded from being this menacing.

Taurus

Taurus are known for their sophisticated taste. They love money, luxury, and antique possessions so much that they can go to the extent of causing scams and frauds. They are likely to turn to these sectors of crime instead of killing or torturing.

Aries

To be precise, Aries are mad in general. Their impulsive and impatient nature often takes shape of aggression and can make them do things that side with their crazy mind. Knowing that Adolf Hitler was an Aries, clears a lot about this sign. It will be foolish to make them angry, especially after thinking of the consequences.

Capricorn

It is a fact that most serial killers and psychopaths who have been recognized, are Capricorn. The sign popularly known as the master of self-control is actually far from it in their head. It takes a lot from the horned goats to stay patient and their thoughts assembled. So, if you know a Capricorn, try not to provoke them.

NB: The information given in this story is the sole opinion of astrologers. KalingaTV website has nothing to do with this