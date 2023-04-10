Pet to adopt as per zodiac your sign

Animal lovers assemble!

Although all domestic animals are worth loving, not everyone one of us have enough time and energy to take care of these adorable beings. However, if you are able to find some time to nurture a creature, give them a home, and except nothing but cuteness and the most loyal friend ever, then here is the list of pets to consider as per your zodiac sign. Not that you cannot go for other options, the specified ones just matches your character really well.

See it this way- a friend with a personality like you. Makes life easier, doesn’t it? Having similarities with your cuddle buddy will allow you to have a pet without stressing yourself out. But whoever you chose, make sure to take care of them as they deserve.

Aries: Big Dog

Aries has a quick and active lifestyle, and only a big dog will match their level of energy. As a fast pace fire sign that’s always on the go, a pup will not only keep up with you but also motivate you to step up your game. Dogs are typically versatile pets, and you would enjoy the challenge of training them. Although any breed would be perfect for you, Aries usually take interest in working groups, sporting groups, and herding groups.

Taurus: Rabbit

Taurus has sweet personalities which is why they need a pet as adorable as a rabbit. A bunny’s floppy ears, little hops, and wiggly nose are practically irresistible to Taurus. Rabbits are social animals with lively and curious personalities, and they make the perfect cuddly pet for Taurus. If you are concerned about cleaning their litter, then let us break it to you that they can very well be trained. Although this is a little extra work, Taurus’ introverted personality will enjoy the time spent working at home. The only way to unlock rabbits’ beauty and personality is by actively spending time with them as much as possible. As a result, you will no more be alone.

Gemini: Bird

Gemini has a chatty personality, which is why having a pet that can talk to them is a blessing in disguise. They are often misunderstood, and it is hard for them to completely trust someone or open up to them. Therefore, a bird makes an excellent pet for them. Geminis have bright plumage and lively personalities, hence, birds with the ability to copy humans are the best match. Most bird breeds love to be around their humans, so Gemini would never feel alone when they are with their bird. The natives of this sign would enjoy teaching tricks to their birds and getting the best out of their intelligence. However, Geminis get bored easily; this is why the shenanigans and antics of these intelligent creatures will keep them more than entertained.

Also Read: Zodiac Signs Who Are The Most Supportive As Colleagues

Cancer: Hermit Crab

Cancer is a cardinal water sign, which makes them closer to animals who can survive in both water and land. When it comes to water pets what better place to look for than the “little mermaid.” Remember Sebastian the crab? You probably need someone like him but in the real world. Then maybe consider a hermit crab. They are complex and sensitive creatures, which is something Cancer can relate to. Although these animals are not initially cuddly, it won’t be difficult for the natives of this sign to build up a deep bond with them. Educate them, because they can be very delicate and easily misunderstood.

Leo: Cat

Leos are known for their big personalities and head-butting characteristic. Sometimes, they can also be very chatty. This is why the lion sign should get someone from its clan. Now, we wouldn’t advise petting a lion, so maybe get a cute and cuddly cat. Whether it is the infamous tortitude or making biscuits cats, Leo cannot help but fall in love with their kitty. A cat can provide all of the affection, entertainment, and craziness that Leo will want to have in a pet. In addition, cats are moody divas who hardly ever respond to their owners, which are sentiments Leo not only understands but respects.

Virgo: Fish

A fish matches Virgos’ energy very well. The natives of this sign have astounding attention to detail and strive for perfection; this ensures that Virgos would be able to maintain a beautiful yet inhabitable tank for their pet fish. From brightly coloured betta fish to small neon tetras, there are various options to choose from in the pet shop. You will thoroughly enjoy the process of designing a beautiful tank and hearing the calming sound of the water filter babbling, this will provide both you and your water friends- extreme relaxation.

Libra: Small dog

Libra loves everything glamorous; hence, they would love a pet that can make them look good. This is why, a small dog makes the most sense to a Libra likes. Libra’s best matches will likely be any designer breed that ends in “-doodle” or “-poo.” Not only are they unique to show off but also make a great cuddly buddy. Apart from that, a Chihuahua or any type of purse-sized mutt will do just fine.

Also Read: Hair Colour As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Scorpio: Amphibian

Scorpios have an intense and transformative vibe, which is quite similar to that of a reptile or amphibian. You can choose from a variety of snakes, lizards, frogs, and more, as these edgy pets make an excellent choice for Scorpios. Although these scaly pets may look menacing, it might be surprising to see how gentle a bearded dragon is or how docile a snake can be- similar to a Scorpio. You will be amazed to see how much these beings can love you as deeply as a dog or cat would.

Sagittarius: Horse

Wanderers and adventurers Sagittarius like to run free with the wind passing through their hair. What better for this than to ride a horse? Since Sagittarius is a half-horse, they’re represented as the centaur in astrology. They will feel innately connected to these furry four-legged friends. Horses are strong and temperamental, and a Sagittarius will never have a dull day while traveling with these creatures.

Capricorn: Hedgehog

Capricorns are tough outside but a quite soft inside, which is similar to a hedgehog. They are spiky outside, but so cute and cuddly that they require special handling. But, it won’t be hard for animal-loving Capricorn to handle these creatures. It is also because the natives of this Zodiac take the time to work on their pet-parent relationship.

Aquarius: orchid mantis

As unusual as it may sound, Aquarius will actually find themselves quite close to insects, invertebrates, and arachnids. While most zodiac signs prefer a fur friend or a beautiful tank, Aquarius may surprise others by owning an ant farm or a few crickets. If you are interested in something like this, maybe go for an exotic orchid mantis or a scorpion. The natives of this zodiac often find ‘weird’ animals adorable, even if it freaks everyone else out.

Pisces: Guinea Pig

Pisces might find it the hardest to choose a pet considering their natural love for nature and animals. But if you are drawn to something small and cute, then a guinea pig would be an excellent choice. These small cuddly creatures are actually very friendly and have wonderful personalities. Alike any pet, guinea pigs also require maintenance such as keeping their enclosure clean and interesting. But this is not too much work for Pisces, as in return they get to have their own cuddly and playful pet.