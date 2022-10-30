November 2022 Horoscope: The month will be lucky for taurus, cancer, virgo, and others

November marks the beginning of winter- breeze stars getting colder as days pass by and nights come earlier than their usual time. While the weather forecast reports that India will remain cool, warm, sunny, and dry, the astrological forecast brings luck for Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Here’s what the stars have in the bucket for all zodiac signs this November:

Aries

This month, take a close look at your actions, Aries. Your ruling planet Mars will be entering a retrograde phase in your third house of courage and efforts, bringing you a fortune. However, the aspect of Saturn on the debilitated Sun and this retrograde will not be making things easier for you. This will bless you with potential opportunities and confidence to boost your career.

By the mid of the month, the Mars retrograde will re-enter your house of finance and bless you with profit and new sources of income.

Meanwhile, Mercury, Venus, and aspects of Saturn associated with the debilitated Sun can change things for you in positive ways. It will bring you unexpected gains in all fields. As well as it will test your strengths and weaknesses to polish you into becoming a better version of yourself.

After November 16, the sun will come out of debilitation and give you an upper hand in almost everything.

On the 25th of this month, Venus will rise in the west bringing you luck in your house of finance making you stronger, and bringing you relief.

Taurus

Venus, your ruling planet, is trying to create a beneficial time for you by combusting mercury and the shadow planet in Libra, with association with the debilitated Sun. This planetary transformation will go on till the 11th of this month. Meanwhile, the effect of this transition will fall on Saturn, which will attract Lady Luck for you.

The placement of Jupiter in this planetary alignment will create a fortune for you in your house of finances. This will bring you an upper hand in money matters. However, it doesn’t mean you can be reckless with your expenses now. In fact, you need to take thorough care of your money matters, especially after November 13. Retrograde Mars will enter your sign after this period, creating pressure on you regarding your financial concerns. This is when your saving will come to the rescue. The Mercury’s transit during the mid of the month will bring you a clear vision of things, and allow you to act according to the demand of the situation. Analyze both sides of the coin before making a decision, in order to score well in your ventures.

Sun will transit to your seventh house of love and relationships, to join Mercury and Venus after the 16th of November, bringing you the opportunity to shine. On November 24, Jupiter will be direct on the Pisces sign, making your days more auspicious than usual. This is because the big planet will be blessing your third house of courage and efforts, fifth house of talents, and seventh house of social repute with its divine. It will provide you with the best possible results of your sincere efforts.

After the 25th of November, the rising Venus will play the role of a game-changer, but don’t worry- it will all be to your advantage.

Gemini

Mercury is in a combust condition right now, and though it is your ruling planet the effects of this conflagrate will definitely fall on you. During the entire month, you will experience a reduction in your comfort level. It is advisable to make your moves with caution. The presence of a debilitated Sun, combusting Mercury, Venus, and the shadow planet (Ketu) in the current planetary alignment, is supposed to increase your knowledge, talent, and status. However, not everything will go wrong, Gemini. You are somewhat blessed till the 11th of this month. Hence, albeit the stress, you will find a way to solve your problems.

On November 13, when Mercury will transit into Scorpio, luck will be by your side. However, on the 16th, when Sun will join the planets, they will come to your advantage and reduce your struggles.

The lord of your ‘profession’ house, Jupiter, will be direct on November 24 in the Pisces sign. This will help you sort out the issues at work. In the social arena, share your views very carefully in order to avoid misunderstandings with anyone. On the 25th of this month, your fifth house lord-Venus- will rise and bring you a fortune. It will allow you to benefit from competitions and offer you an upper hand on all challenges. Enjoy the good times.

Cancer

Your talent house lord, Mars, is now moving via retrograde motion in Gemini. This will continue till November 13, fetching you foreign links and a change of scenario. During this time, you might want to buy a landed property, after striking a few potentially sound business deals. On the same day, Mercury will enter into the Scorpio sign, bringing you growth in your ventures. The Sun and Venus will also line up in this transition after 16th November, blessing you with an upper hand in your financial matters.

The next transition for retrograde Mars is on the 13th of this month when it will enter into the Taurus sign, bringing you commanding speech to increase your influence on the family front. Venus rising in your fifth house, on November 25, is expected to enhance your emotional equations with your near and dear ones. This may result in an increase in happiness in your mind. Jupiter, the lord of your house of luck, is going to change motion on his own sign- Pisces- on the 24th. This will create a supportive atmosphere for you.

Last but not the least, Rahu (north lunar node) is in your career house throughout the month. Hence, stay alert from people with a dual character, they might try to create unexpected situations at the office.

Leo

You are ruled by the Sun, Leo, and the fact that the star is transiting via a debilitated state will affect your third house of efforts. You will be blessed with concrete results of your sincere hard work by the 16th of this month. Mercury and Venus will be associated with your ruler in the Scorpio sign during the second half of this month, blessing you with growth in your career. It will also help you move forward to achieve your goals in life.

From November 11 onwards, Venus will be at your fourth house of career, showing you the brighter side of the situations in your professional matters.

On 24th, when Jupiter will be direct in Pisces, it may force you to may consider thinking about expanding your network for future growth. The changing time demands you to opt for higher qualifications or extra courses to expand your knowledge. Do not forget the limited amount of resources you have before making any major decisions about property-related matters, after the 16th of November. This is because, after November 16, when the Sun will enter your fourth house of properties, there are chances you may get tricked.

During the second half of this month, Mercury and Venus will be there to advise you to take major steps with caution. The rising of Venus, on the 25th of November, will help you to materialize potential offers appropriately, at the right moment, to amass more wealth.

Virgo

Venus, the lord of your ‘luck’ house, is busy occupying the Libra sign currently. This will create an auspicious time for you from the very beginning of this month. Take advantage of this energy and stay blessed.

Entry of Mercury watery sign Scorpio, on 13th of November, joining Venus, creating pious vibes, which is indicating assertive developments in your family front.

Time is pretty good to reward you adequately for your hard work done in the recent past time. On 16th of November, change of sign by the Sun indicates major happenings to change your perspectives towards life.

Connect with powerful people may give you motivation and moral boost. On 24th of November, Jupiter will change motion to become more auspicious and offer you brand new ideas and push you towards new avenues seriously.

Venus will come out of Her weak state of combustion, on 25th of this month, to transform your image strong and powerful.

Placement of Saturn there, in your talent house, in His own sign Capricorn, will help to create appropriate platform for you and provide required support to display your talent precisely, for your benefit and to bring visible developments in your professional front.

Libra

Libra, your ruling planet Venus will remain in the combust state till the 11th of November. This particular time will ensure that your hard work and efforts are paid well. Apart from Venus, the presence of the debilitated Sun and combust Mercury, in your sign, will create a positive environment for you. It will improve your financial situation and push you to take advantage of it. Meanwhile, the combust state of Mercury from the beginning of the month may help you to turn certain situations in your favour.

Seems like it is becoming necessary for you to improve your image in your known circle, so maybe try changing your approach towards life. During the mid of the month, Sun will move towards a different sign, indicating that you may need to make major changes in your perspective towards life.

Jupiter will be direct on your sign on November 24, creating an unexpected flow of projects and proposals. It will be a relief for you as you may be feeling stuck before that.

However, presence of Saturn, in your fourth house of properties, during this entire month is indicating profit from a deal of landed properties, to your delight. Venus rising on the 25th of November will point directions toward assertive developments in your family matters. This will reduce your anxiety level.

Scorpio

One of your ruling planet, Mars, is currently moving through a retrograde phase in Gemini. It will remain there till the 13th of November, advising you to avoid over confidence, and stay protected. The combust state of Mercury during this month could be hard on you, Scorpio. It could result in slippery hands in money matter, hence, it is advisable to move with caution.

However, other planetary alignments in your sign, are blessing you with assertive vibes in order to make you feel secured. On the 16th of this month, the Sun will enter your sign to join Mercury and Venus, and boost your prospects towards your career and ambitions.

The Sun rules your tenth house of career, showing you the brighter side of the situation. Meanwhile, the presence of shadow planet in your twelfth house of expenditures is making the possibility of enhancing your knowledge and polish you in order to shine brighter. On November 24, Jupiter changes position bringing you an auspicious time in your fifth sign of talents. It will be beneficial in many aspects, pushing you to work harder for your future. Saturn present in your third house of efforts supports you to get concrete results. Venus in the other hand, will come out of combustion, in your sign, on the 25th of November. The energy during this transition will bring you ideas to proceed towards success. The universe also asks you to take care of your health in order to minimize the risk of health problems and complications.

Sagittarius

Retrograde Mars will enter your sixth house of struggles on November 13, creating a mix of various possibilities, Although it will reduce some of the pressure on your nerves, it will later stir some issues making things tough for you. Saturn is already resting at your second house of finances, assembling it in an order that reduces the possibilities of damage.

After 16th of this month, the Sun will be there in your twelfth house of expenditures, to join combust Mercury and combust Venus. This transition will put the negative energies of all three planets on you, giving you financial pressure and increasing your stress level.

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, will be changing places in your fourth house of comforts on November 24. It will then bless you with support in everything, and provide you advantageous position in the best possible way.

However, don’t ignore the presence of Rahu (north lunar node) in your fifth house if emotional ties. This could give you unwanted trouble, from most unexpected corner.

Venus in its combust form will rise on the 25th of November, boosting the inflow of funds for you, it will give you an upper hand in this segment.

Capricorn

The most auspicious planet for your sign is Venus, Capricorn. Its current position is at your tenth house of profession and career, and it will remain there till November 11. Its presence will bring you benefit from your connections, tough situations may disappear from your path to success, and many more. Jupiter will go direct in your third house of efforts on the 24th of this month, making things easier for you. It will throw its divine aspects on your ninth house of luck as well, offering you smooth progress. So, expect to shine during this time. The Sun will move to its home sign, on 16th of November, in order to come out of debilitation. It will join the combust Mercury and combust Venus, in your income house, to provide you new avenues of earning money by using your unique talent.

The two big planets, in its conflagrate state, in association with the Sun, will bring you financial success and give you opportunities to play in a bigger field.

Let time polish your creative talent and nurture the innovative side of your mind. Keep an open mind and accept the changes that takes place, that’s the only way you will grow. Venus will come out of combustion on 25th, offering you monetary gains. The planet of luxury and romance, has its blessings on you right now. It is supposed to be a very good time for you to focus on close relationships.

Aquarius

Jupiter present in you second house of finances, and Saturn in your twelfth house of expenditures, predicts pressure of expenditure and scarcity of cash in your hand till November 24. It could give you mental stress. However, Mercury entering Scorpio on the 13th of this month, will the brighter side of the circumstances, especially in financial matters. The direct motion of Jupiter in your house of income, on the 24th of November, will create an auspicious time for you and offer you relief.

The Sun will join Mercury and Venus on the 16th of this month, joining energies to send towards you. While for some these energies are positive, for some it turns negative; either way, it teaches us something valuable. And this transition will increase power in your hand as well as your social reputation.

Rising of Venus at your income house on 25th of November. will bless you with support and bring you Lady Luck. So, take advantage of the time and set your equations right during this time.

Presence of the Sun, Mercury and Venus in your career house is blessing you with assertive results, with total help of your luck and constructive attitude.

It is advisable to go for a health check-up, Aquarius, as retrograde Jupiter and Saturn moves towards your sixth house of health and well being on November 24. This could might invite health problems, so take better care of yourself.

Pisces

Your ruling planet Jupiter is all set to come out of retrogression on the 24th of November. This will bring you fortune. All you need to do is avoid being over confident after 13th of this month. Retrograde Mars will be there in your third house of courage on this date.

Mars ruling your second house of family and finances in your horoscope in association with the combust Venus will make you repeat the mistakes you made last month. This phase may continue till the 25th of this month. Mars is here to throw aspects your ninth house of luck and tenth house of career, improving the results in those categories. Mercury will change signs on 13th, reducing your struggles up to an extent.

On the 16th of November, Sun will enter in Scorpio, to join Mercury and Venus, creating a ‘trio luck.’ This indicates the possibility of gain through people in authority.