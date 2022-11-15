November 16 Horoscope: Stars are in favour of Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius

Aries

You could face difficulties getting into a work frame of your mind, Aries, don’t lose patience. You could find yourself daydreaming today, detached from the real world. Students preparing for educational competitions will get good news. Your hard work will bear its fruit. The reputation of your business will increase. The economic side will stay strong.

Taurus

Today, some kind of tension may arise in the family. A Woman at the house will be the cause of the disturbance, but your life partner will be supportive. There will be a success in matters of movable or immovable property.

Gemini

Your hard work will see a good result today. You will get the full support of relatives and friends. People around you will be very cooperative. Family life will be happy.

Cancer

Creative effort will be fruitful. Economic matters will improve. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be an increase in wealth and fame.

Leo

Your confidence will increase with the completion of the much-awaited task. Social prestige will increase. Business efforts will be fruitful.

Virgo

You are likely to get sad today. You may get stressed at work. There will be futile running. There will be progress in creative work.

Libra

You will see progress in social work. Family life will be happy. You may receive gifts or honour. Have a good day.

Scorpio

You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Relationships will get stronger. Family prestige will increase.

Sagittarius

Professional effort will be fruitful. There will be strength in relationships. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Capricorn

Creative efforts will be worthwhile. There can be differences in decisions or thoughts between you and your spouse. You need to be a little health conscious.

Aquarius

Married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in economic matters. Relationships will get stronger.

Pisces

You can get stressed due to children or education. Will be good from a commercial point of view. Family obligations will be fulfilled.