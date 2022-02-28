Monthly Horoscope for March 2022; Check astrological prediction for Leo, Virgo and others

Horoscope is all about future happenings and predictions. Our stars and ruling planets have a lot to say about how the forthcoming time will be. So here goes the complete horoscope from Aries to Pisces for the month of March, 2022. Know what the zodiacs have for you in the bucket.

Aries

You have been working pretty hard lately, Aries. Making long term plans, saving up, setting up business, paying bills, etc have been keeping you super sensible. The stress is already blowing you out. Therefore, it is time for you to take a break and recharge your batteries. The stars suggest you a little period of rest respite in the month ahead.

Take some time to relax and rejuvenate without carrying about saving so diligently, working hard to pay bills, bank accounts, job and everything else.

The planets this month has aligned to give you some fun time. So, challenge yourself, go on a little adventure, take up new activities, and get your adrenaline rush to improve your mental and physical health. This will help you get ready for the battles ahead in a fresh mood as well.

Taurus

It is getting hard for you to find sustainable balance between work, play and rest nowadays. You are either slouching on the couch doing nothing for days or whirling around like a ball of energy trying to complete everything in one day. Although you have been like this for the whole passing month, the coming month will have you realised that it’s exhausting and you’re sick of it.

Try scheduling your days this month in a more sensible way. Plan ahead and organise your priorities along with everyday chores. Part your project into little pieces to do every day, and tackle a little of your problems everyday instead of hitting your head on the wall by trying to complete it in one afternoon. This will have you feel much better.

Gemini

Gemini! you are never satisfied with what you have. You have the energy to look for something new every time you are bored with what you last discovered. The enthusiasm keeps you moving forward, keeps you refreshed and young. The coming month is all set to give your excitement a boost by bringing you something unexpected and new. So, don’t hide now, push yourself out of your comfort zone and you will be surprised.

The planets wants you to have an open mind and clear eye for this endeavour. Don’t overthink– and say ‘yes.’ Playing tug of war with your own thoughts will lead you to miss the boat.

The stars are aligned to bring you opportunities related to spirituality, leadership, becoming an expert in something, creating your own voice or platform on a topic you’re passionate about, campaigning or giving your time freely to a good cause. Do good to feel good! Don’t hesitate and get involved.

Cancer

The planetary configuration shows that you are extremely focused on your material world this month- health, home, money, and work. However, you are also ready to make some changes, wait for it as opportunity is on its way. The air around you shows that you are dealing with a setback that you experienced in the past and are still overcoming it.

Things have been difficult for you, but you have stuck to it and never given up. Stay persisted, just a little more dear, and good times are on its way.

Others have noticed your hard work, dignity, determination, and diligence and they admire it. From time and again, you have shown that you can handle adversity with grace and class. Due to this, a new opportunity will arise, this will be the result of others appreciating you for who you are. Keep up the good work, Cancer.

Leo

Dear Leo, your social life is about to light up, lifting your mood and creating more work opportunities. You have a ‘shining in the dark’ personality and you thrive as a leader. Being in demand is one of the things you deal with every time, but this month you will be a little exhausted with the increasing amount. Keep an open eye with what goes around you.

The stars tell you to live your life to the fullest this month and enjoy the moments. Say yes to all that’s on offer right now.

The planets also reveals in silence that these socialisation are to bring you some inspiring lessons, news and information that can later prove important to you. Keep your eyes open, think things through, reflect on what you learn about other people, extract the wisdom from the gossip.

Virgo

You are one of the zodiacs who worry too much, Virgo. It is easy to put you into imaginative or overthinking state. But, you also put effort into whittling things that make you the way you are. This month things have gone a little out of hand for your stars, hence, you will feel overwhelmed by your negative spiralling thoughts and fears.

It is time to realise that you have been self-sabotaging and you need to stop it now. The Star asks you to change the record, replace your negative thoughts as soon as they arise with positive daydreams and visions. Meditate if needed but try everything to push yourself out of your shell and learn to live in present.

Put some effort in your mental peace, and withing days you will feel more lighter and brighter and back to your capable self.

Libra

Something’s been bothering you lately, Libra. Something from the past has the answer to it, so look back in order to move ahead. The stars show that your situation have been making you feel frustrated and all are plans are stalled, in general things have been difficult for you. Look for the answer in the place you haven’t looked yet– the past.

In the past, maybe way back to your childhood, you had faced something similar, or have faced this emotion, or were blocked from doing what you thought you should.

Review it from your current perspective, try to understand how you overcame it, see the pattern and commonalities as well as the differences. Something will enlighten you.

Scorpio

Sometimes you come as strong and in control proving that you are almost invincible, but deep down you are as sensitive as the rest. You too dwell deeply on your regrets and doubts, just like everyone else. However, currently, you have been grieving privately about something that happened in the past, and it’s been eating you up.

Although, this past event has strengthen you, changed you and reshaped you into your best person today, you still haven’t quite adjusted to the shift in your identity and outlook.

That’s okay. Give yourself some time, and stop feeling guilty. Instead, start feeling more appreciative of having survived and thrived through a tough time.

Sagittarius

Uh Oh! Looks like your relationship is in question right now, Sagittarius. If you commit to a relationship that matters the most in life, you consciously fix it when it faces the downside. Or at least, point out what’s negative or fading recently, in order to overcome the issue and get things back on track.

The planets shows that a close bond in your life has blown hot and cold recently, and there has been distance or tension. Sometimes it might feel like calling it off, but don’t do that. It’s just a phase, try harder and things will get better with time.

The cause of the issue seems to be something deeper. So, dig into it to find out what’s actually wrong. All can be fixed, nothing is lost, all will be restored to normal service, if not even better than before. This relationship is important. Show them you care and listen to how they feel.

Capricorn

Have you been missing someone recently? well, then acknowledge how you feel and act upon it. Reach out to them, try to reconnect and rekindle, and mend what is broken. This love or friendship can be restored.

The star shows that someone is waiting for you, as their is a spark on your house of romance and friendship, this month. This person could be someone completely new, but if you have been bothered by missing someone recently then it could be that person in consideration.

The planets also reveals that you have an admirer or a long-lost friend/love who’s missing you too. They could also be just someone you had huge affection for. Keep your eyes and heart open, and let love return to your life in whatever guise it comes.

Aquarius

You have been dealing with your past, Aquarius. You have been trying to put it behind you and move forward in life, and whatever you are doing for it, seems like it is working. The past has hurt you a lot or impacted you in a negative way. It has been quite some time, but the effects still remain. It will take a lot of conscious and deliberation to fight with yourself and overcome the memories or impact. By now you have done very well to process it all. You’ve shown courage and resilience. Keep it up.

However, the stars ask you to loosen the grip a little this month as well. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Go with the flow once in a while. If memories or feelings surface, then simply acknowledge their presence but know they’ll pass by soon enough and you don’t need to do anything.

Pisces

Your stars have a request for you this month, Pisces. Take your time and think through to plan your long-term hobbies and pastimes. Put conscious thought into realising what’s more important and what relaxes you or inspire you into planning enough space and time for them in your life in long-term.

The stars ask you to create room for self-improvement. Working towards a future idea will prove beneficial. Have big plans, and make steady progress. The planets have gathered in your horoscope to talk about your hobbies, pastimes, interests, creative projects, relaxing activities, travel, and exploration.

Take into consideration, what you enjoy doing and if it’s a big part of your life, but how much does it benefit you. Welcome it and embed it in your life accordingly.