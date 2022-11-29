Monthly Horoscope December 2022: Know what stars have in store for you

December is here. Christmas, New Year and all things wintery. While the north pole has gone into its polar night, tropical regions have just started to feel the chill. Changes have not just occurred in the weather but the planets have changed their position as well. This brings change in the lives of all. The festive month has god’s grace showering upon all bringing good fortune, love, abundance, and happiness.

With the end of a year and the beginning of a new one, the universe brings new beginnings, second chances and new years luck for each sign. Aries, Gemini, Pisces, and all; know what the stars predict for you on December 2022.

Aries

You may have to face some financial problems this December. Problems at workplace may also occur during the third week of this month. Stay alert, and try to solve things as quickly as possible. Relationship with family member will strengthen, but there can be estrangement in love life.

Make sure whatever work you do today, you do it with extra caution. Avoid getting into partnership in both love and business. Meanwhile, those with kids are likely to get some good news from their children. Married life will be happy and peaceful. In addition, you are likely to get freedom from your enemies this month.

Taurus

This December, you may face some challenging tasks. Your family may also face problems. You will get full support of your life partner. Family situations are likely to improve this spiritual month, and relationships will get stronger.

Take care of your health this month, as you may face some serious health issues. For married couples, the last month of the year will go very smooth. You will have a good harmony with the spouse.

From an economic point of view, this month will be full of ups and downs for you. Avoid any big investment.

Gemini

You may face turbulence during the beginning of the month, but don’t worry, things will get better soon. This month will be favorable for you in terms of career. For business holders, the beginning of the month can be confusing, but by the end the situation will improve.

Avoid making any new plan unnecessarily this whole month, it may result in some loss. From the economic point of view, the beginning of December will be mixed. Income will be good this month but expenses will not leave your side. Family relationship will see mixed results. Where you will benefit from some relationships, there are possibilities of estrangement from some relationships.

Cancer

This December brings mixed results for you, Cancer. Your respect will increase in the society and career will blossom this winter season. If you are looking for a new job, then your wish will soon be fulfilled.

You can benefit if you invest money in the right way this month. There will be harmony in the family. Family members will listen to each other and mutual love will increase. The month will be favorable for you. Those who are taking part in competitive exams will also get success.

Leo

Your long standing wishes are likely to get fulfilled this month and you will get satisfaction. There will be a sense of satisfaction in family life as well. Your career line seems clear this December, time will be favorable.

Control your anger, Leo, and avoid doing anything wrong. If you are planning on doing business, then be careful. You may face some financial problems during the beginning of this month. Your expenses are likely to improve this month. However, it will help ease the tension going on in the family.

Virgo

December is good for you, Virgo, it will prove to be fruitful and lucky. Some auspicious work may take place in the family, due to which the atmosphere at house will be joyful. People seeking for career, the day will bring you new opportunities. Your love life will be in spotlight by the end of the month.

This month, you are likely to gain more respect for your spouse, it could be the result of some good work they did. There is possibility of some dispute between the family members. But, don’t stress, as these problems will soon be resolved. The arrival of Venus and Mercury in the fourth house love and relationship, will bring good time ahead. If you truly love someone, then they will realise the your importance during the last month of the year.

Libra

Libra, health concerns await you this month, do not neglect any sign. On the economic front, December will be good to your pocket and you will be able to fulfill the responsibility assigned to you with full honesty.

As a result of your hard work, you will get favourable results in your field of work and you will get the work of your choice. However, after the mid of the month, some financial ups and downs may hit you and leave you feeling a little vulnerable. Try not to stress, give more time and attention to your body. Go for morning walks, and drink more water.

Scorpio

This week will be good for you and you will be able to fulfill any of your big wishes. Do not let mental stress dominate you in any way, otherwise you may face failure in your work. In career life, this month will bring mixed results. Business holders will also face a lot of ups and downs this winter.

You will get benefits from the government sector, but there can be some tension regarding one or the other. Don’t get stressed out. Keep your calm and opt for some meditation.

Sagittarius

December will be favourable for you Sagittarius, especially in terms of career. If you pay enough attention to your love affairs, then the presence of the shadow planet will bring you success in love life.

With the arrival of Mercury and Sun in the first house, general problems will reduce and your health will become strong. However, it does not mean you would neglect your health completely. There are chances of you getting financial benefits. Do not ignore even a small problem, it can lead to something major. According to Hindi astrology, applying Turmeric tilak on the forehead and offering water to the banana tree on Thursday, proves beneficial.

Capricorn

Stay stress free regarding your health this month, Capricorn. You are likely to face no major health problem this month. However, you will feel a little unbalanced here and there. Career wise, December will be good to you, but your mind will be less in your work.

You may need to invest capital in business. From an economic point of view, this month will be full of ups and downs. Health wise, you could feel a little weak but there is probably nothing to worry. Atmosphere at house will be better than usual and family members will cooperate with you. You may go somewhere for a walk with a family member anytime this month and it will strengthen your relationship with them.

Aquarius

The last month of the year is likely to be favorable for you. Time also good for career. During the first week of this month, it seems like you could be facing financial challenges. Expenses will be high this whole month.

Your health may also get a little weak this month. You may get some new projects, for which you will work hard to complete it at the right time. Business holders need to be a little cautious, as hurdles coming your way may lead to a loss. With the arrival of a special person in the family life, hustle and bustle will increase in the house. Joy and good luck will surround your house during this time.

Pisces

December will be auspicious for you Pisces. Career wise you will see good luck coming your way, choose your projects wisely. The initial days of the month will be a little weak and you may feel down at times. You may also be transferred somewhere by your office. Economically, it is known that your financial condition will be good this month.

Your health will remain good this month. This winter your love life will also blossom. Your behavior may be a bit careless towards family, due to which you will show less interest in family activities and chose to distant from relatives.