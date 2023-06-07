June 7 Horoscope: Compromise is an essential element Scorpio

Your horoscope predictions for June 7, 2023, are here. Aries, Virgo, and other zodiac signs know what the stars have to say.

Aries

Since you are both diplomatic and sensitive, you may become the target of the more abrasive and opinionated type of people. You may want to side with the cold, hard facts presented to you. Meanwhile, a great deal of emotional power is trying to shuffle things up for you. Things may not be as clear as they seem at first glance. But, gradually, everything will fall into place.

Taurus

You must be feeling a little wilder today, Taurus. There’s a wave of powerful energy working to strengthen your ego and self-confidence. Use this power to the best of your ability. Meanwhile, a strong, fact-oriented force seems to be working to help you charge toward your aim, and you will find that it is equally powerful and stubborn.

Gemini

A good tactic today would be to convert your fears to motivation for positive action. You have a great deal of energy at your disposal, Gemini. Don’t waste it. Be aware that it’s one of those situations when the smallest comment or insult may set off a chain reaction of misinformation. People are emotionally charged, so be careful where you step.

Cancer

Conflicting reports could worry you today, Cancer. Information may be tainted with emotion, so be careful about going with the choice that seems obvious. It is because wrong decisions can put you in a place that you don’t want to be in. Don’t ignore the warnings, it is hidden but it is there. Look for it. Today is a good day to play with passion.

Leo

You may be seduced by fantastic promises that offer wonderful rewards. Beware of such commitments, Leo. These could be just talks with no action in real. Don’t be surprised if people with intense emotions are stepping up to add their opinions about how you should run your life. But remember who is the boss.

Virgo

People around you are quite emotional, especially when it comes to the image they wish to project today. Be careful with your words and action, you may end up hurting others. It is also advisable to see through the masks some people are wearing, their true personality lies behind it. The key is to not be fooled by those who hide behind a facade built by society.

Libra

Libra, don’t be surprised if some of your fantasies and dreams are put on trial by a harsh force that cuts right to the truth of the matter. People may be extra passionate, and most aren’t going to be impressed with unrealistic plans. You can try your normal approach of simply ramming straight ahead with your plans, but a better approach might be to think first and be more strategic.

Scorpio

You’re at an emotionally climactic point now, Scorpio, and you might find that harsh opposition is coming at you for no clear reason. There’s a stubborn, strong force surrounding you, and you should be aware that the more rigid your viewpoint, the harder it will be for any resolution. Compromise is an essential element of the day.

Sagittarius

Be careful to not be too cavalier today, Sagittarius. It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than usual. You might be inclined to say words carelessly, but people are going to take you literally. Make sure you mean what you say. Your attention to fashion and pop culture may conflict with a force that’s asking you to focus on things of deeper spiritual value.

Capricorn

You have the sensitivity to pick up on what’s going on in every situation today, Capricorn. Powerful emotions may conflict with extremely strong opinions. Welcome to the battle between the head and the heart! On this day you may be more apt to side with the heart. Realize that this arena is heated and that the forces around you are extremely stubborn.

Aquarius

The fantasy world that you’ve built for yourself is a pleasure, Aquarius. People frolic in it and have a grand time. Your presence delights people. Today, however, this world may be threatened by harsh realities that are coming in the form of electronic information. This force is powerful and apt to be erratic and spontaneous. Be prepared to stand your ground.

Pisces

It may be difficult to stay grounded today with all the information flying around and all the emotion roiling in your heart. Try not to take things too seriously, Pisces. This is the key to maintaining a level head today. Approach the day with passion and take care of any investigative work that needs doing. There are important facts coming from unexpected sources.