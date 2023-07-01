July 2 Horoscope: Here’s what angels speak about your day

Your horoscope predictions for July 2, 2023, are here. Taurus and Scorpio to enjoy the day to their fullest. Here’s is how the day will be for other signs

Aries

The beautiful people of this sign, for you the cards Four of Cups, King of Pentacle and Queen of Pentacles have come which says today you will overcome your boredom and dissatisfaction. At the same time by overcoming these issues, you will enjoy your good life with friends and colleagues. You also need to take a good care of your health.

Taurus

The people from Taurus signs are usually very strong in nature. For today you have The Magician, The fool and The Empress cards have through which angels want to tell you that you need to take action in whatever you are thinking. By taking action, you will welcome a new beginning in your life and through this new beginning you will gain a lot of abundance.

Gemini

The angels have given cards of Six of Swords, The Hierophant and The Chariot for you. Through these cards, angles want to tell you that universe have some secret plans for you. If you lose anything, don’t get upset from this, the universe is planning to give you something greater. At the same time your intuition will remain at its peak and will help you to make some movement in life.

Cancer

For the people of Cancer zodiac, cards including Seven of Pentacles, Judgment and The Moon cards has come. This incidents that you need to keep patience over things which you can’t take control over. At the same time, there will be end of something in your life, may be a bad phase. By the end of this phase, a new phase will beginning, the life you are dreaming about.

Leo

For you the fire sign, angels gave The Lovers card, Three of Sword and King of wands. I feel sorry for you as you are going to have a heartbreak may be from your lover’s side. After this you will basically focus on career. This will help you a lot in moving on in your life.

Virgo

The angels are asking you to surrender yourself to the Divine spirit as the cards that came for you are The Hanged Man, Page of Cups, and Four of Swords. The angles are saying you to surrender which will inspire you to become more creative. If possible meditate every day, this will help you to make your life easier to lead.

Libra

Angels are saying you to do hard work, as the cards Eight of Pentacle, Eight of Cups and King of Cups came for you. The angels want to work hard for whatever you are dreaming about. At the same time, you need to stop abandoning something in search of something better. By doing so, somewhere or the other you will lose something you already have. Also you will try to acknowledge your deep feelings for something or someone.

Scorpio

As said earlier, you will celebrate for something today. The cards that angel gave for you are Three of Cups, Knight of Cups and Two of wands. You will celebrate and enjoy today with your partner today. You may go for a romantic date today. Don’t forget to gift a red rose to your loved ones. Also at the same time you will become aware of what actually you want to do in your life.

Sagittarius

The cards that came for this fire sign are The Magician, Two o Pentacles and King of Pentacles. The angels want you to take action and stop overthinking. You will try to balance your life. By balancing yourself, you will enjoy a good life and chill with your friends. You will also get some financial rewards today.

Capricorn

For you my dear Earth sign, the angels have put forward The World, The Hanged Man and The Chariot cards. This indicates that you need to surrender yourself to the divine god. By surrendering yourself, you will feel completed today. At the same time you will make some movement towards your dream and life goals.

Aquarius

The cards that came forward for you are The Magician, Judgment and Three of Cups. This indicates that you will take action for something you are dreaming about. This will also become a rebirth for you and help you to go ahead in life. At the same time you will rejoice and celebrate for this new beginning.

Pisces

For this water sign, the cards that came are The Hermit, Four of Pentacles and Three of wands. This indicates that you will start doing meditation and will focus on a single thing today. Somewhere or the other you are feeling poor as the results you are waiting for is yet to come. Don’t worry my dear, you will be reaping the rewards for your efforts today.

(By Astrologer Deepa Sharma)