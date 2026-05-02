Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction May 2, 2026

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Astro Predictions for Saturday, May 2, 2026 – All Zodiac Signs

Aries: New work opportunities may come through old contacts today for Aries people. Keep temper in check during family discussions. Expenses on electronics likely. Health remains stable if you avoid cold drinks. Chant Om Namah Shivaya for mental peace.

Taurus: Financial gains from land or rental property indicated. A long-awaited decision from authorities will favour you. Romance blooms for unmarried natives. Avoid night travel. Offering milk on Shivalinga helps.

Gemini: Workplace stress reduces after lunch. Creative ideas will be appreciated by seniors. Be careful with confidential files. Students get good news on results. Wearing light blue today will bring luck to you.

Cancer: Emotional decisions need a pause. Mother’s health improves but needs care. Sudden arrival of guests may disrupt your plans. Business partnerships require clarity on money matters. Donate white items to the needy.

Leo: Government-related work moves fast for you today. Recognition at job possible, but avoid arguments with boss. Children’s achievements bring pride. Stomach issues may surface if you skip meals. Surya Namaskar at sunrise is beneficial.

Virgo: Job change or transfer news may arrive. Property documents need double-checking. Love life sees small misunderstandings—talk it out. Avoid lending large sums today. Green moong daal daan helps.

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Libra: Court or legal matters shift in your favour. Friends seek advice, but don’t ignore your own priorities. Luxury spending possible—set a budget. Keep ego aside in marriage. Auspicious to light ghee diya in evening.

Scorpio: Research and deep work bring breakthroughs. Health-wise, old back pain may return—avoid heavy lifting. A temple visit with family brings calm. Be cautious of hidden rivals at work. Red flowers for Hanuman Ji help.

Sagittarius: Travel for work gives results. Students applying abroad get positive updates. Avoid spicy, oily food today. Father’s guidance will solve a dilemma. Donating books to children is lucky.

Capricorn: Promotion talks progress. Real estate deals need patience—don’t rush. Married life stays harmonious if you listen more. Headache possible due to screen time. Offer water to Peepal tree after sunrise.

Aquarius: Gains through social media or networking. Siblings will support your plan. Avoid speculation in stocks. Health improves with morning walks. Help a labourer—karma will return blessings.

Pisces: Spiritual pull is strong today. Pending money comes back unexpectedly. Jobseekers may get interview calls. In-laws’ visit likely. Avoid yellow clothes if going for important meetings. Kesar tilak aids focus.