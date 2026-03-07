Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction March 7, 2026

Advertisement

Look what March 7, 2026 (Friday) holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces in detail, as the stars guide your day in love, career, health, and fortune.

Aries

You will be healed of long disease. But be careful not to have a selfish short-tempered person because he might cause you a bit of strain which might make the situation worse. Nowadays, one of your brothers is able to borrow money. Though you will satisfy their desire, but it can aggravate your financial troubles. Domestic work is busy most of the time. You need to treat things correctly because mood of your spouse does not sound very good. The students of this zodiac sign are able to be absorbed in their mobile phones throughout the day. Your husband or wife will upset one of your plans or projects, do not get angry. Your characters will render you to be appreciated by the people in the current times.

Taurus

A good day and you might be in a position to get rid of a long-term ailment. People who had long been experiencing financial crisis can now acquire money anywhere, and this will solve some of their life troubles in a jiffy. Consideration before you disclose your confidential information to your spouse. In case, attempt to avoid because she may expose it to some other person. Failure in love would not dishearten you. You are at liberty to stay and watch all day long movies and shows on television. Your spouse can be bothered about something he/she has overheard in the neighbourhood. Nowadays you can fight your senior at school, and that is not good in you. In this place, control your anger.

Gemini

Beautiful disposition of your wife can cheer you up. It is easy nowadays to raise capital- bring in outstanding debts- or solicitation of funds to work on new projects. Opportunity to visit social functions- these would get you into close contact with influential people. Ya, be sorry to your uncivilised love. Today you will have a nice time with your spouse, but there is a danger to be engaged in a conflict because of some old and unresolved problem. You will also have plenty of time to have sex with your better half today, but it may reduce health. Acting beyond you ability can be detrimental to you.

Cancer

Your massive intellectual capabilities will assist you to struggle with the disability. It is possible to overcome this problem only through maintaining positive thoughts. Nowadays, you can spend a lot of money on the health of your mother or father. This will, however, worsen your financial state but will also build the relationship. You will have a little trouble to-day- but be sensible and do not look for miracles of people who reach out. It is the power of love that provides you with a reason to love. A good day because things appear to work in your favour and you will be on top of the world. Your husband is really your angel, and you will realize it to-day. Love is bigger than any other emotion. Therefore, you ought to tell him that can make your beloved trust you and elevate your love to a new level.

Leo

Your civilised manners will welcome. Verbal praises will be showered by many. In the current time, such a mix of opposite-sex will probably benefit you in business or employment with the help of a native. There appears to be trouble brewing at home front so watch what you say. The special friend can wipe your tears. To-day people will be complimentary-which you have ever desired to hear. This will be a blessed day in your married life. You will feel the real ecstasy of love. Only you can come up with a reliable solution to your life issues, since other people can only give you advice and suggestions.

Virgo

Occupy yourself with things that will aid in keeping you cool. In the first part of the day, any loss of money might happen and this can ruin the entire day. Friends will intervene in your personal life than necessary. Love life will flower really wonderfully presently. Do not be associated with those who are going to damage your image. Eyes say everything and you will be engaged in an emotional eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse today. In this day, your friend may get you out of a big trouble.

Advertisement

Libra

Your future possibility of overcoming physical illness is high that would allow you to engage in sports competition. The economic aspect will probably get stronger. In case you had lent some money to someone, then you are supposed to receive the money back today. Present of a foreign friend will be pleasant. You will find out today that love is the alternative to all. Today your family may have a lot of issues with you, but in your own world, you will be busy, and you will do something you enjoy in your free time. Your and spouse will fight over trivial things but it may end up destroying your marriage in the long run. Watch out not to believe what people say or tell. One of the members of the family can talk against you today and this will cut across your heart so much.

Scorpio

The saintly man offers divine knowledge, which offers a sense of comfort. The individuals who had invested their money in betting or gambling will most likely lose today. So you are recommended to avoid betting. Your personal life has of late received, but to-day you will receive the social work- charity and service to those who present you with an issue. You will need forgetting the beloved as you face reality. Those who had been extremely busy in the past few days will be able to spend their time on their own finally. Your neighbors may attempt to disturb your matrimonial life, and it is hard to rattle your connection with one another. Being happy also makes those who are associated with you happy.

Sagittarius

You will be rewarded with your undying positive thoughts. As you will probably succeed in your effort. You are able to make some crucial decisions today to build your business, and you will have someone close to you that you can get to chip in. You will hurt your spouse when you use money on things you do not need at the moment. Now you will find that love is the alternative to all. Nowadays, you can spend a day alone in a room reading a book. That is what would be your ideal day out with each other. Nowadays, your husband or wife will make you feel that you are the unique one. And in case you have a good voice, and you can make your lover happy today by singing a song to him/her.

Capricorn

Sharing happiness with others can cause happiness. You can talk about money with your spouse and plan your wealth in the future. You will have positive transformations of your environment at home. Life may be a disputable issue of love nowadays. One of your family members might insist that he/she spends some time with you today. Ok, you will agree with me but it will take time. The stress provided by your spouse may have a negative effect on your health. Master your photography abilities. Some of the things you will love today are those you will be clicking.

Aquarius

A good day and you can possibly be relieved of a long-term ailment. Unexpected income takes care of your bills and immediate costs. Spend some leisure time with relatives. Even your boyfriend or girlfriend might stay angry today due to his/her family circumstances. Talk to them, trying to appease them. You are planning to spend some time with your spouse today and take them out somewhere but will not be in a position to do so because of his/her ill-health. It can be you can find it hard to get ready in the morning because there is a power-cut or anything but your spouse will save you. You may have your bad habits bite you. Hence, remain careful.

Pisces

Today you are likely to have a good health that will bring you the success. But that you should not do which will ruin your strength. Real estate and financial transactions are in good day. Good news is unexpected and as such when good news strikes later in the day the whole family cheers. Romance is ailing and even your costliest gifts / presents fail to work wonders now. Auspicious ceremonies/hawans/rituals will be conducted at home. Your kinsmen may bring you some sadness to-day in your matrimonial happiness. It will be a fantastic day, because you can even get out and watch a movie with your friends.