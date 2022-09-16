Horoscope for September 17, 2022: Taurus, Capricorn Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, and other zodiac signs for September 17.

This is your forecast for September 17.

Aries

Today you have a chance to do something meaningful and different. If you accept that you can’t be number one for a time, you’re on the road to personal success according to your capacity. Just try to be the best you can be. Romance can be a source of emotional upliftment because you are now trying to keep your ideals realistic. Family members may seem contrary, but only because they have your best interests at heart. Try to focus on their motive rather than their words or actions. Step outside your usual self.

Taurus

Surprising a loved one is always an excellent idea, and today is no exception. A small gift or a loving phone call will bring rewards. You could be relieved to receive some recognition, just when you thought you had been overlooked. Even a small amount of praise will encourage you to pursue your goals. You may need to quiz someone on complex topics to get to the bottom of a situation eluding you. You’ll need to ask them whether they are for or against you. It will be no surprise. It will be no surprise in matters of the heart.

Gemini

You feel a little aloof today and perhaps quite self-absorbed at the same time. What people see isn’t necessarily what they get. You’ll have to ensure that your talents are not inadvertently underrated now. Similarly, it’s easy to confuse what a person does with what that person is, so any attempts to keep an appearance of professionalism and avoid getting personal are in order. Right now, work and play don’t mix very well, so keep them well apart to avoid misinterpretations or entanglements.

Cancer

Don’t let your heart become black simply because you now have some challenges in your relationship. Life is testing your metal in the arena of emotions and love. It’s up to you to improvise and use this time to turn things for the better. If you look at the half-empty cup, there’s little chance you’ll resolve any issue. Reclaim your previous state of passion. Take the initiative to solve a relationship issue by taking the first step toward your partner. They’ll take two towards you. Put aside your preconceptions in love.

Leo

You’ll come across as having great charisma and magnetism today. Friends, colleagues and strangers will simply want to be near you because of the energy you exude. With this sort of power comes additional responsibilities, so don’t abuse it by taking advantage of others. Don’t let others suck the life out of you, though. You’re encouraged to make local connections and get closer with neighbours and siblings to give from the heart. Just remember that this is their way of making you feel good.

Virgo

Sometimes thoughts are like a revolving door that keeps going almost indefinitely. Today is one such day, and you must be careful of this. Break that habit and refocus your attention on something more productive and satisfying. Addiction is the focus on things that don’t make you happy. Disciplining yourself may not be easy, but the energy you will release when you overcome this problem is immense. Pay attention to what is being said at work. You may be very distracted.

Libra

You are holding back and not showing how you truly feel to someone. This will only send out a signal that you don’t care. Express yourself now and don’t be afraid to step outside your normal comfort zone. Remember actions do indeed speak louder than words and speaking of words, love is a verb, that is, are doing word. If you’ve had problems recently some considerate actions will be the way to resolve your dilemma. A political conversation with someone could make you realise how great the divide between you is.

Scorpio

Be careful not to over-emphasise your financial woes to others right now. Indulge your desires today but be sure that those you indulge have the same level of needs. Otherwise, you will remain frustrated. Your intuition tells you this is not the appropriate time to go on a trip or expedition. Rather you should wait for the proper signals within yourself and, of course, be certain that you have the money and other resources to cover something of this nature.

Sagittarius

If you have concerns about work, you need to do something practical to improve the situation. There’s no point worrying or complaining that you’re not happy with things. Approach your employer and talk about how you feel. You need good humour to help you cope with some of your current circumstances. If money’s getting you down, a good dose of comedy or laughter will help. Get together with some friends to help you forget these issues, at least temporarily. Look to the positive.

Capricorn

Take a short break from your work if irritating people overcrowd you. You’ll come back refreshed with new insights. You may hear some tantalising news through a friend, but don’t be the one to spread that gossip any further. Secretiveness is your keyword. You’re quick to recognise the compromises you’ve made in your life. Now you feel more alive, more determined and motivated to make real progress in life. In particular, you won’t overlook issues you were willing to do so at other times.

Aquarius

Intense enthusiasm is what you need to make a greater impact all around. You’ve lost your mojo. You must work to get back. It’s okay to rely on your newfound sense of curiosity. Discovering new information helps effectively push your agenda through. Don’t be afraid to approach things from a completely different angle. Creativity is the only solution. Your genuine concern for others isn’t recognised. Perhaps you’ve been flogging a dead horse and haven’t realised it. You feel as if you might have to change course.

Pisces

Generosity is your keyword today, but extravagance can also lead to waste. Expenses are likely to spiral out of control. This may happen even if your intentions are good. Remember, some people are naturally going to take advantage of you. You might completely overlook this fact in your desire to do well and in the heat of the moment. Professional success dominates your activities. Your goodwill might prompt you to offer your services at no charge. Don’t undervalue yourself.