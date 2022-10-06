Horoscope for October 7, 2022: Aquarius, Pisces Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs for October 7.

Aries

There’s a difference between a friend and pleasing someone to be on their good books. Make sure your are not feeding on someone’s ego and lying to them because that is what they want to hear. A true friend is someone who is honest at all times, even if it means you need to hurt that person’s feelings at times.

Taurus

You will never gain love and appreciation by controlling of another by controlling their decisions, Taurus. Let people around you set their own rules and boundaries. Give that special person space to decide what’s best, then you can take action accordingly. You might be surprised to discover things about this person that you probably would never have known if you called all the shots.

Gemini

You might need to press pause on love and romance today, Gemini. No it doesn’t mean you need to break off any sort relationship that’s in the works. You just need to realize that its’s time to take a more realistic approach towards how you handle your relationship. The problem is that you may be getting so caught up in the fantasy of things that you aren’t tending to practicalities.

Cancer

It’s is supposed to be a good day, Cancer, and things should go quite well for you. You may find that aspects of your life that you once used to have, and things might feel like finally falling in place. Have faith that all your painstaking planning and organizing is finally going to pay off. Especially in case of true love and romance. Of possible, spend some time with your close partner tonight.

Leo

You might not be fond of restriction and discipline, Leo, but that is exactly what you need the most right now. Try to stay focused and not spend too much of your energy on too many directions. Channel your efforts into the things you consider the most important. Make sure to spend your day keeping yourself in tracks. Have you been giving enough time to your loved ones, lately?

Virgo

Appreciate the good things you have today, Virgo. Don’t let another day go by without really paying homage to the people who’ve helped you grow along the way. Take a walk. Climb a tree or help a child build a tree house. Connect with your spiritual side that finds satisfaction in where you are now instead of always feeling a need to search for something bigger and better.

Libra

When it comes to matters of love and romance, you may need to tone things down a bit, Libra. An aggressive approach now may drive your loved one further away from you instead of drawing him or her closer. Remember that love is a two-way street. Don’t just do things the way you’d like to do them. It’s crucial that you consider your partner’s thoughts and feelings every step of the way.

Scorpio

Your love is incredibly magnetic now, Scorpio. You may not do much, yet people will flock your way. It is a great time to strengthen your bonds with the people you care about the most. Use soft romantic words and actions to solidify your relationship. There is an extra sensuality to your mood and actions now.

Sagittarius

Take a close look at your actions today, Sagittarius, as well as to the way you dress. Make sure you don’t come as too flashy. This could put off others, and constrict them from approaching you. Fashion is apt to be a significant concern for you now, which is fine. Don’t underestimate the power of personal appearance.

Capricorn

Romantic relationships may not exactly be going as well as you’d like, Capricorn, but don’t get discouraged. Stay patient, you will soon find out that things are eventually falling into place the they should be. You will hardly get any support from the interactions with the people around you, so strengthen your internal sense of confidence by yourself.

Aquarius

It could be that you’re trying to communicate with someone in a matter regarding love and romance and it simply isn’t working. You’re apt to feel like you need a translator in order to get your message across. Both you and your partner need to share responsibility for making sure that the lines of communication remain open. Be practical yet sensitive in your approach.

Pisces

Time is just right to fall in love, Pisces. If you have a person in your life who is special to you, do something to let them know that. It seems like some distance is needed for you both to really appreciate the good thing you have. However, if you aren’t involved with someone now, you are in a good position to make a move toward someone you feel strongly about.