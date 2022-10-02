Horoscope for October 3, 2022: Gemini, Cancer Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, and other zodiac signs for October 3.

This is your forecast for October 3.

Aries

Step back for a moment if things aren’t going as you planned. Don’t interfere in someone else’s business, even if you think you know the right way to proceed. People strongly believe their theories, and won’t be swayed in any direction. The best you can do is care about yourself. In short, try to stay hidden for the time being.

Taurus

Pleasure trips and social get-togethers will keep you relaxed and happy. It’s another high-energy day and unexpected gains are foreseen. Your partner would be supportive and helpful. If you are considering a new business partnership- then it would be essential to get all the facts in hand before you make any commitment.

Gemini

Your jolly nature may not be well appreciated today, Gemini. You may notice that people attitude have some gloomy aura around them which makes them unwilling to accept any sort of good news. Don’t let this ruin your cheerful mood. It is important to let others be in their situation and not interfere about the reason behind other’s behaviour now.

Cancer

A day when you will be able to relax. Financial hassles will be eased out with the help of your friends. Purchase of essential items for the kitchen keeps you busy in the evening. You will be popular and easily attract members of the opposite sex. Work at office will gain momentum as colleagues and seniors extend full cooperation.

Leo

You feel like you no options to choose from when it comes to decision making. Don’t stress yourself with the issue. You are strong enough to tackle even the worst case scenarios. You have all it takes to escape just about any situation you find yourself stuck in.

Virgo

It’s another high-energy day and unexpected gains are foreseen. Control your tongue as it could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. It is better to remain silent than waste your time in babbling. Remember we give meaning to life through sensible activities. Let them feel you care for them. Wedding bells for some while others will find romance to keep them in high spirits. Your partners will be supportive to your new ideas and plans.

Libra

You probably have some big news, and you are eager to share it with a friend. Perhaps you just received an important package or piece of information and you can’t wait to spread the news. But be careful, even walls have ears. There could be someone lurking in the shadows, ready to use this piece of information against you.

Scorpio

Elders need to put their extra energy into positive use to reap good benefits. Long pending arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Small children keep you busy and bring you joy. Love is in the air for you. Just look around, everything is pink. Keep your emotions under control when negotiating major business deal.

Sagittarius

Today you may find yourself nurturing some sort of tension with someone older than you. Perhaps there’s someone who’s adopting a sort of “parent knows best” personality that’s starting to annoy you. Take a long breath and stay calm. Realize that this person is just trying to give you advice and sound critical or judgmental. You should listen to them and understand that this advice could be very useful.

Capricorn

You are likely to feel quite secured and nurtured today with the comfortable air around you. Perhaps you are being protected by a strong force, maybe an internal one. And this is reminding you of the boundaries, and that as long as you stay within them- everything will be fine. There’s a familiarity to things that will make it easy for you to navigate any rough waters.

Aquarius

Excessive work, entertaining and possibly even poor dietary habits contribute to a sense of lethargy. This is a time to step away from some work or circumstance contributing to this sluggish pace that you feel. Some downtime can reinvigorate you with the energy you need to get things back

Pisces

Don’t get so stuck in your ways today that you insist on having the one true answer without really considering the options. You must be aware of a lot before you commit yourself one way or another. The people around you are likely to get annoyed with your narrow-mindedness, for this is how you will be viewed unless you stop and take a considered look at the whole picture.