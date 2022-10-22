Horoscope for October 23, 2022: Virgo, Scorpio Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, and other zodiac signs for October 23.

This is your forecast for October 23.

Aries

Don’t hesitate to ask for help or advice from a friend if needed, Aries. You tend to be proud of your ingenuity and independence, but don’t be afraid to make a request if that’s what can take you out of a trouble. Most of the time others are the ones reaching out to you. It doesn’t mean you never get stuck, own your imperfections. You do have the right to ask for help. Thinking it as a sign of weakness is foolish. In fact, know when to ask for help is a strength.

Taurus

Maybe your partner is not sure if they can spend much time with you today, Taurus. It may make you feel sad at first, but your mood will eventually lighten up when you will see your honey feeling obligated to spend some private time with family members. Soon, you two will be able to get together as you hoped. Just don’t expect it to be for the whole day. Spend your alone time relaxing and sprucing yourself up.

Gemini

You are probably planning something special to do tonight, maybe with people with whom you live with. If so, you might be a little worried about what they might think of your skills as a chef, host, etc. Don’t waste time worrying about stuffs beyond your control. You all are likely to have a good time together. It will be a memorable evening. Just do your best, be your usual jovial self, and concentrate on having fun.

Cancer

A small social gathering could take place in your neighbourhood today, Cancer. If you are committed, then you will most probably attend it with your significant other. However, if you are single, you could run into some old friends and possibly make some new ones. One of this friend could be a potential love interest, perhaps a little older than you. Relax, let loose, and have a little fun.

Leo

Different kinds of conversations could take place today, Leo. Some older people, perhaps your parents, could call you. It may be a rather quiet visit, with conversation that’s more casual than intense, but it will be nice, nonetheless. Later you could get in touch with friends or colleagues to offer congratulations regarding something exciting.

Virgo

Whosoever’s call you are waiting for, Virgo, may not reach out to you today. This could get you a little tensed. Don’t be too shy to pick up the phone and call. Your friend could have overslept or been too overwhelmed by work or family life. You haven’t been forgotten. However, if you call this person, they will be very happy to hear from you. After having a conversation, go for a walk in your neighborhood to ingest fresh air.

Libra

You could be worried about money today, Libra. Probably you are waiting for a bulk amount which has yet not arrived. Or perhaps, a project you’ve taken on is taking longer to complete than you thought, which is why the expected funds are delayed. Remember it is just ‘late’ not vanished. Be patient and don’t waste any more time worrying!

Scorpio

You probably strongly want to meet friends today, Scorpio, don’t worry you will be able to do it in the way you’d hoped. Leftover work or chores could be getting you delayed or some other restrictions could get in the way. Don’t get disheartened, you can still have fun as planned. Pitch into whatever needs to be done and get it out of the way. You might be able to do what you wanted to do after all.

Sagittarius

A career goal you’ve been hoping to reach may seem uncertain now, Sagittarius. You are probably wondering if your hard work has gone in vain. Don’t think this way. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes that you aren’t aware of yet. When you will get to know about the developments, you will understand that you’re still in the running. Don’t waste your whole day thinking about work. Try to relax. Tomorrow it may all come together.

Capricorn

You have probably been spending a lot of time working on something you’ve been trying to learn well. This could make you a lot confused than usual, Capricorn. You might come across a new concept that doesn’t quite make sense to you at first glance. Don’t waste time puzzling over it. Think about something else. The meaning of it all should come to you out of the blue. Be patient.

Aquarius

Did you wake up this morning with a vague recollection of a half-remembered dream bugging you? If so, it won’t do any good to try to pull it up. Perhaps you aren’t meant to remember the entire thing, in which case you should try analyzing the little bit you do remember. Perhaps it will come to you when something reminds you later. Don’t let it drive you crazy. It’s only a dream, after all.

Pisces

Legal matters may be on your mind today, Pisces. Maybe your insecurities are blowing a certain difficulty all out of proportion. You need to view the entire situation a little more objectively. If you can find someone in the know, ask him or her to fill you in on the facts. You will be relieved to know you’ve been making mountains out of molehills. For now, try to relax and lighten up a little.