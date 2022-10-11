Horoscope for October 12, 2022: Leo, Sagittarius Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, and other zodiac signs for October 12.

This is your forecast for October 12.

Aries

If you have lent money to a close friend, they might repay you today. This unexpected act of theirs might surprise you, but you will be glad to get it. You may want to spend some of it by taking a friend out on brunch or buying someone a gift. Some beautiful dreams could haunt your sleep tonight, perhaps to the point where you feel frustrated when you wake up. Write them down. They’re saying something about you.

Taurus

Today you should feel especially warm and loving toward everyone close to you, Taurus, particularly a love partner. You may want to spend more time with them, if possible. Arrange a romantic evening with your significant other or plan an outing with your friends. If you have paperwork to take care of, this is the day to do it. You’re particularly practical and feeling good, so nothing can get you down.

Gemini

You look exceptionally attractive today, Gemini, and are glowing with robust health. You are likely to feel warm and loving, especially toward small animals. If you have been wanting to adopt a pet, this is a good day to do it. Business, work, and money matters shall go well. In short, you are in a pretty good space. This mindset of yours is apt to remain for quite some time.

Cancer

Today you should be feeling especially warm and loving toward close friends and children, Cancer. You could also especially appreciate the arts. You might attend a play or concert or decide to try your hand at one of the fine arts yourself. In the evening, go out and enjoy your friends’ company, if possible. Celebrate just being together in whatever way you can!

Leo

You may want to connect with nature today, Leo, either by buying a plant for the office or gardening. If the weather is good, you might visit a nursery or botanical garden. You may probably not be a plant person in general, but today both beauty and nature seem especially appealing. Although temporary, make the most of this. Your house will look that much more beautiful because of it!

Virgo

You could find warm and loving communication from someone close. Either via email, call, or a gift of some kind. This could make your day, Virgo, and you will probably pass whatever good feelings you draw from it to other friends and family members. Take a walk around your neighborhood and greet warmly to whomever you meet. It will make you feel even better!

Libra

A very welcome sum of extra money could come your way today, Libra, possibly out of the blue. You might want to put this money to work in some way, consider investing it or purchasing supplies or materials for personal projects. You are likely to feel especially positive as long as your resources are concerned, and you are confident of your ability to earn.

Scorpio

Today you may feel especially warm and loving toward just about everybody in your circle, Scorpio, even those you usually find irritating. You could also be looking especially attractive and feeling more confident than usual. Probably it’s time for a little shopping and getting some new clothes. Artistic ideas could fill your brain, and you might think of different ways to put them to work for you.

Sagittarius

An old friend, you haven’t talked to in a long time, may call you all of a sudden. This will have you feeling happy, Sagittarius, but today you could be too caught up in projects of your own to want to put them aside. Yet, you will have a lot of fun with this person, and you might even interest him or her in your project. After finishing your work, get some delicious takeout.

Capricorn

A goal that you’ve been working on could finally be reached, Capricorn. A group of friends you might not have seen for a long time could schedule a small get-together that you will be all too glad to attend, if possible. Expect to have a lot of fun exchanging news and ideas with these people. You will probably feel particularly happy to see them. You won’t want to let so much time go by before you reconnect again.

Aquarius

You may get to meet and communicate with some interesting new people today, Aquarius. At least one among these people would have a lot in common with you and could become a close friend of yours in the future. The joy you receive from communicating with these people is likely to spill over into the rest of your day. This could lead you into becoming warmer and more congenial with everyone else in your life, too.

Pisces

A book or movie about a foreign country could capture your imagination and make that country seem especially appealing. You might desire of taking a trip there in the future. If you’re serious, it might be a good idea to start making your tentative plans. You’re in a particularly practical frame of mind and have the enthusiasm to do it. Have fun browsing through travel brochures and maps.