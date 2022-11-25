Horoscope for November 26: Improvement in health for Cancer

Here’s your daily horoscope for November 285, 2022. Aries to Pisces- know what the stars have in store for you.

Aries

For business holders, you are likely to see great profit today. Respect your elders, you will be blessed. Help a friend in need. Maroon is your lucky colour day.

Taurus

You are likely to face a lot of ups and downs in the job today. Don’t hesitate to seek the advice of your elders. Time is favorable till evening. Green will be your lucky colour today.

Gemini

Family problems will come to an end today. There are possibilities, you may buy a new vehicle or at least consider it. You will get successful in important work. The blue colour will be auspicious for you today.

Cancer

You will see improvement in your health today. Do not be negligent on the job, or you may face the consequences. Don’t let there be discord in the family. Choose orange today.

Leo

Stalled money is likely to be recovered afternoon. Invest wisely in the stock market, if not careful you could suffer a loss. There will be auspicious programs in the family. Red is your lucky colour today.

Virgo

Success in business is highly predicted today. There is a possibility of you buying a new house. Do help a friend in need. Brown is auspicious for you today.

Libra

You may have your marriage fixed today. Do not be negligent in any work, or you may suffer a loss in the future. Do not give your secret to anyone, and be aware of the people you meet today. Choose pink today, it will prove lucky today.

Scorpio

Property matters are likely to get resolved. There will be a change in the job. Curb your expenses. The golden colour is at your side today.

Sagittarius

Work pressure will have you is its cusp today. Don’t let there be a rift in your relationship. There is a possibility of a short journey. Enjoy! Yellow is your lucky colour today.

Capricorn

Important work will be get done after-noon. The money lent will be returned. If you are looking for adoption, there is a possibility you may get one. Blue will prove auspicious for you today.

Aquarius

There will be a change of the desired location. You may opt to go for a walk with a friend. Try to spend more time with your family. Pink is your colour today, Aquarius.

Pisces

Today your day will be full of laziness. Complete your work in the afternoon. Do not befriend anyone today, people are not in their positive side today. Rely on golden colour today.