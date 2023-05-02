Horoscope for May 3, 2023: Control your emotions Scorpio

Advertisement

Your horoscope predictions for May 3, 2023, are here. Aries to Pisces, know your astrological prediction for the day.

Aries

Married life will be happy, Aries. There will be participation in some supernatural or cultural festival. The creative effort will be fruitful.

Taurus

Stress can come from a subordinate employee, friend, or sister. There will be cooperation between governance and power. You will get the blessings of your father or religious teacher.

Gemini

Responsibilities related to children will be fulfilled. The labour done in the field of education competition will be meaningful. A business plan will be fruitful.

Cancer

There will be progress in economic matters. You might get busy with family work. Your beloved may suffer because of you. Be cautious about your health

Leo

Your economic side will be strong. You will get success in taking help from others. The efforts made in work will be meaningful. Professional reputation will increase.

Virgo

There will be progress in creative works. There will be cooperation between governance and power. The professional effort will be fruitful. You may take an interest in social work.

Libra

There will be cooperation from the in-law’s side. The responsibility related to children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Scorpio

There can be tension in married life. Be cautious about your health Control your emotions. Avoid unpleasant situations.

Sagittarius

The labour done in the field of education competition will be meaningful. You will get the support of your life partner. Professional reputation will increase.

Capricorn

Creative efforts will be fruitful. The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be cooperation from the female officer.

Aquarius

There will be success in financial matters. A professional effort will be fruitful. There will be running involved in today’s schedule. Take care of your health.

Pisces

You could be worried for your children or education. There will be futile running around. You can get the support of a particular person.