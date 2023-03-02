Horoscope for March 3, 2023: Increase in expense for Libra

Your horoscope predictions for March 3, 2023, are here. Aries to Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you.

Aries

Your interest in a matrimonial relationship may decrease today, Aries. You may have new acquisitions, which will make your life more comfortable. You are likely to make unexpected monetary gains as well.

Taurus

Today will be a prosperous day for you, Taurus. You will get to make some new relationships during small trips. There will be happiness in family life. You will interact with your friends and relatives. Good behavior with those who work with you will give you success in the workplace.

Gemini

Do not take any kind of risk related to money today. Before taking any big step, you should think carefully once. Today the workload will be more. Students of this amount will increase their interaction with friends today. You will try your best to rectify your mistakes.

Cancer

Before starting any new work, do take the advice of your elders, Cancer. To keep the family atmosphere good, think before you speak. There is a possibility of good coordination in married life.

Leo

The day is a bit weak for you because you are likely to be mentally stressed today. Your expenses will be high and your income will be slightly less than others. As the day progresses, your condition will start improving.

Virgo

Today success will kiss your feet, Virgo. You will be recognized for your strength and prestige. You can plan to attend some functions today. The day will be more beneficial for the students of this zodiac. Your attention will be focused on your studies.

Libra

There will be an increase in expenditure, especially on household items. You may get gifts and respect from your closed ones. You will attract the attention of your seniors and colleagues. Your relations with neighbors will be sweet. Some exciting news can be received on the phone or in conversation with friends.

Scorpio

Your worries will increase and so will your expenses. You will spend so much on your comforts that you will find it difficult to think about where to get the money for your needs. Today, you could get into an argument with someone in connection with the work.

Sagittarius

Today, your will be happy as your family will be supportive of you. You will be successful in attracting the attention of people. Your day will be spent in a fun atmosphere. In business, you will get more profit than expected. Students of this zodiac will make a plan to go somewhere with friends today.

Capricorn

Your family life will be happy and comforting. Some decisions taken for you will prove to be good and due to this your financial crisis will also go away to a great extent. Socially you will gain more popularity.

Aquarius

The day is auspicious for a journey, Aquarius. Some good news can be received, due to which a wave of happiness will run in your family. Tension may increase in married life. There can be a fight due to misunderstandings with the spouse.

Pisces

You are likely to get the result of your hard work today, and it will be in your favour. The the day will be fine for the natives of Pisces who are in business. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the works. Everything will be fine financially as well. You will get cooperation from life partner in works, due to which you will be happy.