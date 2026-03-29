Horoscope for March 29, 2026: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

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Here are the predictions for each zodiac sign for March 29, Sunday:

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You’re in a cheerful mood, and your adaptability will help you navigate any situation. This is a great day for love and marriage, with the Moon trine Venus aspect bringing harmony to relationships. Enjoy quality time with family and indulge in good food. Your feeling of love is reliable, making it a perfect day to express your emotions.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your secret love might become public, and it’s time to be open about your feelings. This month is about stability and progress, so focus on building strong foundations. Financial decisions will favor you, and your hard work will pay off. Steady efforts will bring meaningful progress.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Communication is key today, and opportunities will come through conversations. Stay practical and avoid over-promising to achieve your goals. Your mental alertness will help you seize opportunities. This is a good day for networking and making new connections.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Take a life-changing trip or sign up for a class that’s been on your mind. This month is fabulous for travel and learning new things. Your emotional stability will help you navigate any challenges. Focus on self-care and prioritize your well-being.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Get ready for a romantic moment that’s straight out of a movie. Venus entering Aries brings positivity and new connections. Your confidence will soar, and you’ll feel supported by your community. It’s a great day to take a chance on love.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Focus on your health and wellness today. The Moon moving into Virgo highlights the need for self-care. Take time to reset your routines and prioritize your physical and mental health. A new opportunity for growth will arise.

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Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Partnerships and relationships are highlighted today. Take a day off to relax and recharge. Your charming nature will help you navigate social situations with ease. Focus on building harmony in your relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Work and career are intense, but your determination will drive success. Focus on your goals and prioritize your tasks. Your intuition is strong, so trust your instincts. A new opportunity for growth will arise.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Romantic and creative pursuits are favored today. Your charisma is high, and you’ll attract new opportunities. Take a leap of faith and pursue your passions. Your adventurous spirit will lead you to success.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Responsibilities at work expand, but so does recognition. Stay focused and prioritize your tasks. Your hard work will pay off, and you’ll achieve your goals. Take time to celebrate your successes.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Watch your spending and prioritize your finances. Your communication skills are strong, and you’ll make new connections. Stay practical and avoid impulsive decisions. A new opportunity for growth will arise.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Cut ties with what’s holding you back and update your wardrobe. Your creative energy is high, and you’ll feel inspired. Take time to focus on yourself and prioritize your well-being. A new beginning is on the horizon.