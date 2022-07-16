Horoscope for July 17, 2022: Taurus, Libra, Pisces know your astrological predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for July 17.

This is your forecast for July 17.

Aries

You may feel reckless. If you’ve been caged and unable to express yourself fully, something wild in your life is on the cards. There’s no harm in dabbling in an indulgent experience as long as you’re prepared to accept the ramifications of your actions. You meet others who are equally adventurous. Be ready for an exciting ride over the next few months. If you happen to be single, some of the acquaintances you make now are destined to become long-term friends and possibly even lovers.

Taurus

Schedules are entirely out of sync, so don’t set your plans in concrete just yet. It’s not that you don’t want to connect with others but may have some apprehension due to the social circumstances that have arisen lately. There may be politics within your social group or a problem with a specific person. You may postpone a social engagement as a result. Perhaps spending extra time on your own is necessary, rather than hanging out with friends at the risk of social discomfort.

Gemini

If you’re a parent, be vigilant with children. There could be activities and behaviour slipping by your attention. Reassert your authority. If you’re also having issues with friends, today is a good time to look at the source of these. Listen to others’ feedback to help in this matter. Dealing with your past and some intense emotional milestones of your previous life may be overwhelming. Unless you are prepared to deal with those issues, you can’t move forward. Don’t get bogged down in the past.

Cancer

Work is competitive and if you decide to throw your hat in the ring for a new position, expect others to have as strong a desire if not more for the role you’re after. You must work with your employer and be even more compliant even if you feel you have the answers’beef up your financial reserves’. The bucket of fiscal prudence has a few holes in it, and you need to plug them up not to waste hard-earned cash. Treat yourself if you have to, but don’t buy the most expensive item on the menu.

Leo

There’s nothing worse than a pseudo-congregation trying to gang up and convert you to their brand of religion. It’s just not your cup of tea. You’re dealing with religious warriors laying their trip on you. You know you have better things to do. The position you take intellectually also reveals an element of provocative behaviour. This relates to the philosophical’religious side of things and your social life. Avoid zealots.

Virgo

You should expect brilliant opportunities mixed with complicated entanglements if your imagination is given free rein to roam wild today. You are bolder than usual and will be more prone to taking risks you wouldn’t otherwise take. You’re certainly inclined to flirt and use your sex appeal but are you going to be able to turn it off when the party is over? Appraising friends is imperative now. Even if someone seems like a perfect match for you, the next couple of months is a testing period.

Libra

Re-define yourself in the spirit of independence’Re-attune yourself to life, liberty and the pursuit of your happiness. Don’t, however, become so absorbed in your own needs that you forget about what’s going on around you. Be more inclusive in your activities today. You must set up foundations for successful endeavours. Someone you know can be of some assistance. You are drawn into the deep and cloudy recesses of your unconscious. It’s not easy paying attention to ordinary stuff or dealing with details.

Scorpio

You’re weighing up your options today and will realise that an ethical benefit far outweighs a material one. This is the path to inner happiness. It would help if you worked harder, and you mustn’t be sidetracked. You can’t expect your career, finances and other issues to happen by themselves. Distractions are simply smoke and mirrors created by others on the sidelines. Dealing with opinionated people is never easy, and if you have philosophical differences with these people, it could be even more inflammatory.

Sagittarius

Your family will undermine you if you reveal too much about your personal life. Try to keep your personal affairs closer to your chest. Your family doesn’t need to know everything about you. You certainly don’t need any other personal dramas. If you have a problem with anyone right now, call them and share what’s on your mind. Your traits of dedication, loyalty and tenacity are holding you in good form. Someone will offer help, which will speed up completing a project.

Capricorn

You are feeling physically strong and want to put yourself to the test. As your energy levels lift you experience more courage and a desire for greater physical activity, taking up a new gym membership, sport or any activity that tests your stamina and resolution will be perfect. You want to get healthy, positively impacting your thinking and working capacity. These current transits have a marked effect on relationships with neighbours and siblings. You may want to improve these connections.

Aquarius

Today, dealing with the health issues or financial concerns of someone you love is on the cards. That could cost you dearly, but if you must, make sure you have a precise arrangement for how that money will be repaid. You also continue to deal with issues of power and its abuse. You may be working with someone who has a psychopathic personality and need to regain some composure. There’s no problem helping them until and unless you get sucked into the problem and find yourself playing the role of saviour.

Pisces

Those in your immediate environment are slipping and sliding all over the place. You can’t quite pinpoint what’s being asked of you. This is confusing. Pressing for more information will only complicate your understanding more. A general sense of excitement underlies the feeling that you should be dancing to your tune now. Hang in there, and your dreams will materialise shortly. Pushing to have things your way will create resistance. That may be necessary, but try to be more congenial. This will minimise problems today.