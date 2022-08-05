Horoscope for August 6, 2022: Gemini, Scorpio, Know Your Astrological Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 6.

This is your forecast for August 6.

Aries

You want peace of mind but maybe badgered by going somewhere against your will. You’ll have to make the best of this and extract what’s beneficial for your needs. Expect delays with government bureaucracy or other utility departments. You may have paid a bill but are now expected to pay it again. You’re prone to act erratically in your relationships. If you can’t fix the defects in others, leave them alone and teach by example. You may be overlooking some of your shortcomings.

Taurus

Due to high emotions rooted in past events, you haven’t been able to change in keeping with your desire. You may be feeling frustrated because of this. There can be misunderstandings in your relationships that force you to ‘go underground’ emotionally and where you find solace in your own company. Upsetting news is possible. You find yourself hamstrung by not being able to do anything practical for those in need. If you desire to travel, you’ll need a haven away from your usual environment.

Gemini

Don’t be deceived by others. You may sense that they are but are trying to be too nice or simply won’t believe it is possible. Don’t be na’ve. You may be giving too much to the ones you love today. Emotional exhaustion can occur. You need something in return as well. Financial matters are bothersome to you because you feel that you’ve overstepped the mark. Start by making a budget. You need to do some posturing if you are challenged by people and circumstances today.

Cancer

You are particularly keen to share your insights and experiences with friends now but be careful you don’t overdo it. You are burning the candle at both ends. Have you noticed yourself lacking the energy to fulfilling your obligations lately? You’re intensely interested in travel and meeting new people. You may also kick-start your partner or spouse to do new things with you. Be careful that you don’t push them too hard. Your mind may be congested with information overload.

Leo

Today could be rather tense and escapism will be foremost in your mind. Bridle your passions until the day is done, then relax. You can afford to be zany and this will give you enough appeal to win over people’s hearts. In fact, a little wackiness will bring good fortune. Try not to be too sensitive to what people say today. If others are bothering you with what they’re saying, either get a tougher skin or walk away. You feel blocked at the moment and don’t know how to deal with your emotional inner state.

Virgo

Playing authority AND nurturer all at once can pull you apart at the seams. You need to remove anything unsavoury in your life. Unfortunately, this is related to the company you keep. You’ll be influenced by someone and possibly unconsciously attracted to elements of their personality that aren’t exactly the embodiment of refinement. Study people’s intentions and historically trace your habits and attitudes. This exercise shows the type of people you’ve previously engaged with.

Libra

This is a time to transform your perception of things. You can look at life from a thoroughly new perspective to see what is missing, and what the unseen potential is in order to make success a sure thing. This is also a great time to inform others of your own views, especially if you feel you haven’t been heard on some relevant issues at present. Rather than looking for something yourself, appeal to others to help in locating the lost item. You’ll be surprised at what others know. Scrutinize people more carefully.

Scorpio

Cooperative and agreeable relations with others in your immediate circle characterize this period. You’ll reach a greater level of satisfaction with your friendships and social interactions. You could be disappointed by someone letting you down at the last minute though. Don’t let your anger get the better of you until you hear their side of the story. Your peers at work are better informed about something than you are. You need to get more into updating yourself on current trends professionally

Sagittarius

Arguments and upheavals at work may play havoc with your nervous system, so it’s better to withdraw rather than engage in a battle that no one is likely to win. Try to avoid those who upset you emotionally, mentally, or physically to prevent any reaction to your health. With your day-to-day stress levels rising, you need some solitude. A lot more will get done if you focus on yourself rather than pleasing everyone else. This especially applies to your family responsibilities.

Capricorn

Stale sexuality could be the cause of some of your relationship issues currently. You need something to jolt you out of your and your partner’s complacency. To do that, you must repair some of the differences between yourselves without harshly judging one another. When habits are deeply ingrained, that can be a monumental challenge. If one or the other of you is uncompromising, unable to shift in your position, that’s discouraging. It will make it hard to stay together, let alone enjoy intimacy again.

Aquarius

You’ll be agitated or feel ‘out of’ because of insurmountable problems caused by others and a phone call. This could also indicate malicious rumours circulating, making it easy for you to get drawn into the gossip if you feel insecure. You’re feeling imaginative about redecorating your home or property but may need to consider some basic security mechanisms to ensure greater peace of mind on the home front. Financial security is also a topic of investigation now.

Pisces

Old feelings are stirring. You need to know how to manage that. Just because there’s a revival of affection for someone doesn’t mean you can necessarily turn back the hands of time. Try appreciating what you had without damaging the present or future by rehashing what’s already over. This requires self-control. Forbidden knowledge may be off-limits because it gives you an advantage over others. You contribute to your surroundings and the mood of others.