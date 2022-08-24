Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Aries, Cancer Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 25.

This is your forecast for August 25.

Aries

You may become a little obsessed about money this weekend and not even realize it’s happening. You’ll be alternating between crazy spending and a frugal economy, but the truth is that somewhere between the two extremes is just right. Try avoiding discussions about any money troubles you may have at present and keep an optimistic outlook. Trust in this healing process as your mind may be the culprit causing physical discomfort’work from the inside out. A slower pace may be necessary to get through your workload.

Taurus

Although your career may seem to be bottoming out, consider your professional prospects, albeit in a more private and secluded environment. Some of you may choose to do more work from home at the moment as your work and domestic affairs are very closely linked. You are preoccupied with financial matters. New and upcoming business’financial opportunities result in greater confidence for you. Communication regarding these matters is also highlighted at this time.

Gemini

Because your imagination is at full speed, you feel like you can make exciting financial plans.’You have a new vision and want to implement your strategies. You will feel energized and able to direct your intellectual energy toward moneymaking. ‘Engage in financial discussions and make plans that interest you.’ It’s not a case of either or romance. You may not get the best response from your partner if you appear too contented today. It’s a delicate balance that matters.

Cancer

You can reach a compromise with a lover, partner or friend. You must do this willingly. Don’t carry a grudge forward. Professionally, reinvestigate how you can make work less stressful and also more interesting. This is best done by choosing something that’s not only fun but stimulating to your temperament. Consider getting out of a job if you’re not comfortable with it. You obviously won’t do this overnight. Take time considering your options. Take a small chance today as the rewards may be greater than you expect.

Leo

You have exciting ideas and fantasies, which are part of developing a healthy psychological makeup. Try to work out which ones are viable. You can accumulate more friends during this cycle, but the quality is preferable to quantity. Cut back rather than increase your social connections. A sense of fun now underpins your passion for your lover. Enjoy the energies of this playful cycle while it lasts. If financial matters have been a niggling problem, it’s time to get more honest with yourself about your spending habits.

Virgo

It’s not the right time to throw good money after bad especially if this relates to vehicles or other big-ticket items such as real estate, furniture or appliances etc. Caution with finances is highly advised as you are in the mood for retail therapy, so to speak. You are driven to look into your past now, understand and finally let go of some unpleasant events which have made you angry. The sooner you clean the slate, the sooner you’ll find that inner peace you’ve been desperately seeking for some time.

Libra

You seem to be out of step with the one you love most. If you’re in a relationship you understand that you have to constantly monitor through sensitivity, what your partner’s needs are. If you’ve been preoccupied with your own problems it’s very easy to overlook some of the things. Take a step back and look at what’s being asked of you, non-verbally. You’ll pick up hints and conversational cues. Remain attentive. This is a great way to refine your people skills and improve relationships generally.

Scorpio

A subtle but significant shift in how you interact with others occurs at this time. You respond to others in a less rigid, stereotyped manner, and you become more aware of each individual’s unique qualities and characteristics. Your intuition is more precise, and your sensitivity to others is significantly enhanced due to the current transit in your horoscope. This will help you develop a more extraordinary ability to appreciate what others feel and desire. You’ll be breaking down any rigid attitudes and limiting feelings right now.

Sagittarius

You have to reconfigure your duties, as you have more on your plate than you can handle. Delegating tasks is essential for smooth family functioning. You must sometimes make a move, even though your heart isn’t entirely behind it. Having mixed feelings about your actions doesn’t help with follow-through. Despite misgivings, it may be time to make a hard decision based on your analysis. You need to give friends some slack if they’re not as passionate about an idea as you are. Keep criticism to a minimum.

Capricorn

Humour is a unique form of communication that allows you to reveal the truth while providing you with a protective shield. Even if what you say is politically incorrect, the way you say it will be the deciding factor today. Withdrawal isn’t an option at present, but rather confronting problems head-on is the way forward. Competition is fierce and unforgiving in the marketplace, so play hardball. You have to be firm on the outside even though your heart is soft.

Aquarius

Follow your inclination to avoid stressful or confronting situations. At the moment, you can deflect the attacks of others and even use them to your advantage. Any conflict which may arise will dissipate quickly when it’s realized that you’re not being provoked into acting immaturely. Keep this in mind, and you will have smooth sailing. Right now, you may not be feeling your ambitions as strongly as you usually do. This lull may be necessary, offering you a break so that you can recharge and later come back in full force.

Pisces

If you are listening to the advice of too many people, you’re bound to become confused especially concerning financial matters now. It’s better to give credit to yourself and trust your instincts today. You feel attractive at the moment, and others will be drawn to you. Creating harmony in your environment is your focus. The coming few weeks offer you exceptional opportunities to enjoy passion, romance and even the possibility of a long-term relationship. Because your zest for life is at an all-time high, a desirable person will be drawn closer to you.