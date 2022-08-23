Horoscope for August 24, 2022: Capricorn, Pisces Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 24.

This is your forecast for August 24.

Aries

If you’re not happy with some aspect of your personal life, disagreements or tension in close relationships may signal that you need to take a different approach. For some, it may mean beginning a new romantic relationship, or there may be a temptation to break off an existing one. Be prudent, but do not avoid conflict in all heart matters. Be careful how you word your statements of affection or praise, as your intentions may be misconstrued. Your home life may be a little tense.

Taurus

You won’t expect good news, but some positive information could come your way. That will lighten an otherwise heavy load. Your positive past karma is in full swing. Now you sense it. It may not be a cash bonus or salary raise, but it will lift your self-esteem. That will have positive repercussions elsewhere. Celebrate even small wins. You may feel as if you’re being ignored by those closest to you. You probably haven’t noticed, but they’re having their issues now. As they say, little fish are sweet.

Gemini

It’s time for you to expand your knowledge base, whether related to your work or interest was recently taken up. You may even meet a new and exciting person while in transit. You have every opportunity to explore and expand your mind and topics that interest you. This is also an important transition where you determine the value of your relationships in every area of your life. Due to the powerful planetary influences, there are troubled relationships. Don’t worry. Solutions magically appear out of nowhere.

Cancer

You can be more forceful in your communication now rather than sitting back and expecting everyone to understand exactly what it is you want. Some see you as belligerent or demanding especially if this isn’t your usual style of talking things through. Make no bones about it, others will pay attention and you’re likely to see some extraordinary results quickly. Don’t be apologetic for demanding the right things from others. You are extremely sensitive now and anything and words could cut hard even if they aren’t intentional.

Leo

Originality is your keyword during this cycle. Be careful not to overuse catchphrases and ideas based on fads. Present the original side of yourself. You want to make an impact. If you’re attending meetings, it’s essential to create a striking first impression. Make your presence felt. Make sure you’re informed on your topic, however. If it’s an interview, be unique in your presentation. You think that the foundation of your goals and ideas is a little shaky. Align yourself with people of common interests.

Virgo

Things start to attach great sentimental value to them. They are the things you collect, reminisce over, and associate with people and events of your past. When it comes time to spring cleaning, or generally tossing out a lot of accumulated stuff, it becomes more difficult than anticipated. That emotional connection is what you have to eliminate, not the things associated with them. You could be confronted with the dilemma of what to keep and what to throw out.

Libra

You find yourself frustrated by not being able to do anything practical for those in need. You must begin with your immediate circle of influence. You can’t save the world, but you can do your little bit where possible. While you’re investigating psychological issues, this fact may be more pronounced. Don’t let it mess with your head though. You need to conquer your inner fears at the moment, especially if a bigger and better position is offered. Don’t underestimate yourself. You’re in a better position than you think.

Scorpio

You could meet someone who is somewhat eccentric. Don’t judge too harshly. Try to learn from their individuality. You have to insist that others pull their weight politely. You and your team are falling behind, and this goes for your family. This period promotes softer feelings towards you today. Whereas you usually feel driven to achieve, you may opt for a more fluid and ‘cruisy’ approach to tasks and deadlines. It’s a bit of a ‘Zen’ day where simply being and not reacting results in incredible achievements.

Sagittarius

It’s unnecessary to stress when you feel the problem pile gets a bit high. The problems will eventually solve themselves. You now need to deal with ethical issues. A legal matter may also take a new turn. Higher educational activities are in the spotlight now. An evening course or distance education will open doors in the future. Now you need to plan your work, then work that plan. Being chained to a situation or person has hindered you from moving forward. You’re idealistic and have a vision of where you want to be.

Capricorn

You will be keen to practically apply some insights you’ve gained from some new circle of friends. Being arrogant in your workplace will undermine your stability, even if you think you’ve achieved the upper hand by learning something new. If you’re torn over a judgment, let it sit for a while and allow your intuition to bring you some of the answers from within. You can be a lamp, a shining light for others in disseminating and sharing information you are privy to. This will be a time you need more intellectual stimulus.

Aquarius

Your obligations are compromising your desires in one area of life. It will be challenging to find a balance that works for you. It’s more likely that you’ll need to make some temporary sacrifices or compromises to keep things flowing. You may not be able to please everyone on this count. You may find yourself losing motivation for practical things. You do, however, have a lot of energy when it comes to helping people. It’s an excellent time to show appreciation to friends and family.

Pisces

It’s okay to purchase a gift for a friend but do it unconditionally without any thought of return. You may end up with buyer’s remorse if you’re worried about the cost. You may also plan a get together at home only to find that crucial players do an about-face. Have an alternative plan for the day. You’re taking someone else’s distress too personally. You can help them better if you don’t get emotionally involved. Your relationships may intensify now, and you need to be aware of your tendency to be compulsive.