Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Cancer, Gemini Check Your Love Life

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 21.

This is your forecast for August 21.

Aries

Are you a conscientious worker or someone resting on your laurels’ Do you have the energy, drive, and passion to push through to the next level of your life and doing something unique’ Even if the chips are down and you feel like circumstances are against you, you need to reinject your resolutions with some hyperdrive. You’re inclined to avoid serious discussions or fundamental disagreements with others. Don’t make too much of this, though, or you’ll go around in mental circles. You can and will get your circumstances under control, but not if your conscientiousness and vision aren’t’ maintained.

Taurus

Understandably, your desires may not be fulfilled, which can upset you. An unexpected expense could irritate you just now as you’d planned to use that money for something else. You must also understand that your current and future financial status has everything to do with your management of these issues. You could be the recipient of an invitation or gift today. You can respectfully attempt to decline but bear in mind that a refusal is tantamount to an insult.

Gemini

Love and relationships are revolving around your mind. You're wondering whether to force the hand in a situation or not. Today, channel your moods and energy to provide valuable suggestions to those you love. Where you're not clear on what the other person wants, that should be the first order of business. There's no harm in giving the situation a little more push. Someone has to take the first step. If you're hurt or confused, it's essential to remind yourself that time heals all wounds.You could be synchronously blooming with someone you love. Expect that emotional roller coaster ride to start evening out now. You've been extremely sensitive but have now managed to bring your emotions and reactions under some measure of control. Words needn't hit hard even if they aren't intentionally meant to do so. Take more care with the spoken word. Possessiveness, jealousy and other unpleasant emotions could be part of your relationship 'curriculum' at this time.

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

You find yourself feeling more independent, especially if you’ve distanced yourself from your usual friends or peer group. You’re now outgrowing certain people. There’s no shame in admitting this to yourself. You need to empower yourself towards bigger and better things. Some people become impediments. It takes a lot of energy balancing those emotional drawbacks against what you want for yourself. You have fears about a relationship but these are unfounded. You’re projecting fear onto the situation.

Scorpio

Tension may be building between you and others over your belief systems. This relates to your religious or, more likely, philosophical persuasion. It may be prudent to maintain a higher degree of secrecy surrounding these matters and play a little dumb. If you wish to sidestep disputes, ridicule, or, God forbid, persecution, which seems to be happening increasingly these days as the political divide grows bigger. Nod and smile without making being baited for an opinion.

Sagittarius

You’re injury prone, particularly if you’re not paying attention to what’s going on. You can make excuses that your diary is overloaded, and you have umpteen appointments to get to an hour ago, but take responsibility because you’re the one planning ( or not planning ) your life. Take time to become more aware and focus on the moment. Deal with your relationships from the heart rather than the head. You could tell everyone, including yourself, if you find yourself attracted to someone who doesn’t fit the mould.

Capricorn

You have to reconfigure your duties now, as you have more on your plate than you can handle. Delegating tasks is essential for your family to function smoothly. Your mouth may be on automatic pilot. Don’t finish other people’s sentences for them’ Take care of dental issues.

Aquarius

You’re starting to realise that mental states strongly influence your well-being. Worrying makes matters worse, but you can now begin containing that and redirect this energy into more positive outlets. If you’ve persistently harboured negative feelings, you can eliminate this knowing it will positively impact your health over time. It would help if you did something innovative, daring and unusual during this cycle. You’re inclined to act on some wilder impulses, and this may be a lot of fun.

Pisces

Take full advantage of the good vibes that are now around you. The caution here is that many different interests could occupy you. It’s imperative to focus on one of your activities to exclude all else. Discard activities that are excessively eroding your time. That has little or no value to you. Suppose you resume a relationship that’s fallen by the wayside – but do so with certain caveats. There are adjustments to deal with in your work, such as a supervisor or co-worker exerting pressure on you.