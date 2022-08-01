Horoscope for August 2, 2022: Virgo,Sagittarius, Know Your Astrological Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 2.

This is your forecast for August 2.

Aries

Use today to sharpen your sense of meaningful purpose or what commitments you have just now. Reassess where you are going and why. If you have a clear goal, you can make significant progress and, more importantly, enjoy leisure time without the fogginess of confused direction. You can turn a failure into a success today by taking a softer approach to your workplace relationships. Look at the seeds of opportunity through something that has gone wrong. It’s time to reassert any resolution.

Taurus

Persistence rather than anger is what will pay off today, Leo. Don’t let your hormones determine the course of action. You may notice some corruption around you. Should you speak up or keep it to yourself? Let your inner voice guide you. Don’t be afraid to be spontaneous and flexible in approaching things. Friends may not understand you, but this is your life. You are wilful in dealing with others, and no matter what they say, you will hold your ground. Remain flexible in your negotiations.

Gemini

Today’s carefree commitment all too often becomes tomorrow’s burden, so be sure that you want it before you saddle yourself with more than you want to carry. This doesn’t mean avoiding commitment altogether, but only a few should be selected with that many offers. Despite internal conflict and contradiction, you’ll find yourself able to integrate the two approaches and find a clearer perspective. You’re likely to be changeable in your decisions about the money.

Cancer

Scheduling, at work or in your personal life, becomes an issue. You need to pay attention to details, both physical and technical. It would be an excellent time to schedule an exercise routine or health improvement program, make critical technical decisions or attend to repairs. You put more energy into your job because you find it more stimulating at this time. The lengthy process of mastering a technique becomes more transparent and straightforward now. Important interviews, negotiations and contracts are highlighted at present.

Leo

Today, doubt may cast a shadow on your deepest, most cherished ideals and lofty dreams. Transformative exercises like yoga will help you manage these energies. Changing house, expanding on your living space was simply having a spring cleaning will be some of the topics of interest. Sometimes this pattern indicates sadness, a feeling of melancholy and thinking about old loves who are no longer around. You may want to help the underdog today if you perceive any quality around you.

Virgo

You need to make small compromises to keep the peace. This choice is the lesser of the two evils. Don’t let negative feelings harm good friendships. It’s not a bad idea to take an indirect approach to solve a crisis. Circumstances cast a new light on your financial circumstances and provide opportunities professionally. You may find an increase in salary or an opportunity offered that may be too hard to resist. Just be careful that you don’t make decisions based on your heart rather than your head.

Libra

If friendships make you re-evaluate how you appear to others, this can only be a good thing so don’t resist it. Change is the only constant thing in life and by getting stuck in a certain self-concept you only do yourself a disservice by not developing and growing in line with others. The more you adjust yourself, the more you are able to attract the right sort of people into your social circle. Perhaps the ‘tribe’ you belong to is something you’ve outgrown. You need a new injection of information, excitement and variety.

Scorpio

Speaking up is the only way you’ll get the support you you are after now. Don’t be afraid of upsetting the apple cart you’ve bitten your tongue for far too long in a situation that you realise must change as soon as possible. Unknown to you there are others who feel exactly as you do and you have their support today by telling it as it is. Fearlessness is your keyword today. You have an interest in travelling to places that are usually ‘off-limits’ due to your adventurous spirit.

Sagittarius

The content and how you communicate your ideas are paramount today. Even if you make an excellent point and back it up with facts, it doesn’t necessarily mean that people will buy your particular brand of truth. You may feel that your pursuit of an element of your working life is now relentless. Being determined is one thing, but obsession is another. The preoccupation can sometimes blind you to other great opportunities on the horizon. The most significant benefit you offer others in any deal is yourself.

Capricorn

It’s difficult for you to clearly define precisely where you want to go in the future. There may be some uncertainty around your vision of the future. This could concern you. If this is an issue, it could be that you’ve lost a little faith in yourself. However, the upside is that you’re able to reform your beliefs. Start combining your imagination with practicality. You have the possibility of defining your ideals so that you are closer to fulfilling them. You might want to fight for a noble cause or seek new dreams and goals at this time.

Aquarius

It’s unnecessary to stress when you feel the problem pile gets a bit high. The problems will eventually solve themselves. You now need to deal with ethical issues. A legal matter may also take a new turn. Higher educational activities are in the spotlight now. An evening course or distance education will open doors in the future. Now you need to plan your work, then work that plan. Being chained to a situation or person has hindered you from moving forward. You’re idealistic and have a vision of where you want to plan.

Pisces

You need to concentrate on essential issues in your romantic life that have been left unsaid. Be kind and especially tactful when broaching the subject. It’s imperative to re-evaluate some of your philosophical views at the moment. Are they working for you? You need to contemplate your next moves rather than be rash in your actions. Consider alternatives carefully before making a decision. People may be commenting that you look different or your mood isn’t what it usually is.

