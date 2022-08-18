Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Cancer, Libra and others Know Your Astrological Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 19.

This is your forecast for August 19.

Aries

There are ways and means by which you can influence others. Ordinarily, this is done one-on-one or within a small group. That’s part of the fabric of social interaction. Right now, however, you have a more significant picture attitude. You want to make an impression on larger groups of people. You have the gift of the gab and can advertise your services or philosophy in a more significant way. You’re feeling as if you’re finding what your mission finally is. If that’s the case, and you’re passionate about it, go for all of it’

Taurus

You feel inadequate, but it’s your own doing and not based on reality. Hold your head up, be confident, and you’ll attract something special. Friends turn into enemies and vice versa today. This might confuse you. You may need to go back and redefine what friendship means to you. You’re self-obsessed but can’t seem to stop the thoughts. Refocus on the positive aspects of your life. Attend to the right things. Sometimes you have to make unpopular decisions. Your intentions yield positive results.

Gemini

This is a time for you to take a back seat – Rather than being in the centre, focus, relax and watch the action unfold before you. This is an ideal time to be an observer, as you will absorb everything you see and experience and grow wiser and more knowledgeable. Leaders or authority figures are motivated to speak and clarify their ideas or decisions. There are opportunities for promotion around this time, so you mustn’t let anything distract you from doing your best to acquire that coveted position.

Cancer

Leo

It’s one of those irritable sorts of days. Don’t allow yourself to become a victim to triggers. Some people want to debate you and have nothing better to do than argue. You have better things to do. Save your emotional energy for work. You’ll need it with your heavy schedule shortly. You’re impatient and inclined to rush about unnecessarily. When that happens, it’s easy to overlook minor details, which can complicate your plan. Try being less reactive and a little more thick-skinned.

Virgo

You are particularly sensitive today, but this sensitivity sharpens your intuition. This gives you the edge over others. Trust what you see and feel with those who may be pretending to have your best interests at heart. They may be making a play to use you or ask you for something, which may be a source of embarrassment. On a positive note, competitive sports and other areas of your life which require head-to-head action are a plus for you. Show strength and willpower and follow-through in reaching your goals.

Libra

Unfinished matters from the past may demand your attention. Be prepared for long, serious negotiations. You may be able to look at some hidden aspects of yourself and safely bring them up for discussion and reflection. Your brilliant rapport with someone today has everything to do with your enthusiasm. Keep to the point and you’ll hit the mark. There is an opportunity to put your head together with a friend to come up with a great business idea. You need to clarify the direction you both want to move in.

Scorpio

You don’t want to follow a group mentality now. When comparing yourself to those you work with, you must realise that you’re a white daisy in a large field of yellow flowers. Differentiating yourself from others is a definite plus. You need to capitalise on these differences, however. Work on being unique. It’s frustrating when you receive mixed signals or directives on the work front. It’s always good to clarify matters through an e-mail to document what’s been asked for in writing.

Sagittarius

Friendships are warm, open, and loving. Your mood is expansive, and you are likely to overdo things somehow. Overeating, spending too much or overcommitting yourself, you don’t have the resources for our quite possible now. You feel restless today and think everyone else is out of step with you. Could it be you that’s out of action’ An unusual sense of independence developed. You’re starting to realise your self-worth and want to make radical changes in your personal and professional life.

Capricorn

Today’s planetary influences affect your love affairs, creativity and children. This is a time to let go of what you don’t need so that you can focus on family essentials. Connect more directly with your kids with quality time. This means prioritising those things you ‘think ‘are essential but may not be. You feel that you’ve nearly exhausted your patience in dealing with some financial problem. Now that you have a better handle on things, you are better equipped to solve these issues.

Aquarius

Retrograde planets are stifling you. You feel unable to move forward on some plan at the moment. You’re not able to break away from what’s explicitly holding you back. It’s somewhat subtle. It could likely be something from within yourself, not any outside circumstances. This has been holding you back from your dreams. It’s probably just as well you’ve taken some time to rethink your strategy. To effectively achieve what you might require, a radical lifestyle change right now.

Pisces

You must guard against being too aggressive, coming on too strong, or trying to force your will regarding financial matters. This will spark hostility in others. Also, frustrated desires and obstacles to your aims evoke anger. You may do something rash and regrettable. Conflicts and confrontations may be unavoidable during this cycle. Do your best to avoid situations you know will provoke or irritate you. Working alone is best now. You finally reach a compromise with someone.