Being misunderstood doesn’t stop when you become an adult. And for certain people, the gap between intention and impact is especially large. Communicating what you mean can be difficult. The most misunderstood zodiac signs know this all too well.

Here are the four most misunderstood zodiac signs, according to experts.

Scorpio

The people of this sign might be the most misunderstood because the sign rules over death, rebirth, and transformation, and those are all heavy things for people to deal with. According to astrologers, Scorpios love their privacy and keep information close to their chest. Shrouded in mystery, they tend to be misunderstood.

Scorpios are constantly reinventing themselves, which may sometimes necessitate cutting ties with people with whom they no longer feel connected. Their ongoing cycle may lead people to perceive them as “vengeful or ruthless.”

Capricorn

Capricorns don’t always try to fit in. Because of this, they are sometimes misread by those around them who aren’t on the same wavelength.

They may appear to be stuck in the mud, but they are not. One of the zodiac’s most sincere signs is Capricorn. They enjoy originality but love structure. As a result, they neither compromise much nor attempt to conform to those around them, nor do they interfere. Although they may appear uninterested in the people around them, the Capricorn observes that they are merely allowing them to be who they are.

Aquarius

Aquarians are usually considered misunderstood for good reasons, other people can find their thoughts hard to follow and their intentions murky.

They might even give up trying to relate to other people and just stop trying, not because they don’t want to, but because they don’t think it’s worth it. However, if you actually give an Aquarius a chance and listen to them without judging, you’ll discover that they are frequently some of the friendliest and most interesting people you’ll ever meet. They will also change your perspective on the world.

Cancer

These signs experience misunderstandings due to the fact that other signs can’t quite follow the seeming unpredictability of their feelings.

People of this zodiac aren’t good enough to explain themselves. The more familiar you are with cancer, the easier it is to understand them, to the point that they are predictable in a comfortable way. People with the Cancer sun sign can end up being very upbeat and optimistic. In reality, they can be very nurturing and end up taking on the role of caregiver, despite the widespread perception that they are very infantile. Luckily, they are also good at reading a room and can reign it in if needed.