Daily horoscope for October 7: the universe is protecting you Taurus

Your astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for October 7 is here. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor today.

Aries

Your energy level will be high. Real estate investment would be lucrative. Let family tension not divert your attention. Bad times give us much more. Romance will cloud your mind as you meet your sweetheart. This is one of those great days when you will feel good at the workplace. Social interactions will go extremely easy for you today. Jupiter is helping you with that. Rest and eat food rich in vitamin C and zinc. You might come down with a cold because your immune system has been compromised.

Taurus

Domestic worries may make you anxious. Married couples may have to spend a lot of money on the education of their children today. Period of tension may prevail but family support will help you. Financially, you are doing well but you could be doing so much better. Even when you think you can’t, know that you can do this! It just takes courage, organization and self-discipline. With Jupiter sending you good energy, you are feeling pretty lucky and like the universe is protecting you.

Gemini

Your partner knows that even though you might seem very cold towards the rest of the world, you are actually very loveable and very soft. Compliment them today. Married signs will argue about money. The most irritating person of your team at work might become suddenly intellectual today. Someone from your past is likely to contact you and make it a memorable day. You will have some moderate luck when it comes to your financial situation.

Cancer

Try new ways to save money. At work, you may need to do something that you have never done before. It may be a bit tricky, but you will get a hang of it very quickly. Cancer, let’s face the truth – you have been overworked and stressed. Today, you won’t have a lot of good luck. However, if you see the color red, you may experience a bit of social luck. Today would be an ideal moment to have a home spa moment. Give respect and affection to mother, mother-like figures and elderly women for quick and constant growth in business/career.

Leo

Your health overall is fine, but you need to fix your sleeping schedule. It’s been messing with your head. Go to bed earlier tonight and don’t stay on your phone until late. Relatives/friends drop by for a wonderful evening. Spell of love is all set to bind you this day. Just feel the bliss. You will reach your goals through hard work and patience. You are feeling the love all around you. Your family members, friends and other close ones are going to want to spend time with you today. You will experience a lot of luck when it comes to business and financial situations today.

Virgo

You need to take care of your health because you will be very prone to diseases today. If you are not happy with the way your body looks, do not try any extreme diet because it is very likely that you will develop very unhealthy habits. Identify the feelings which motivate you. You should leave your negative thoughts like fear doubts anger greed etc. The number 5 will appear everywhere around you. Pay close attention because the universe is giving you a sign.

Libra

You will find it hard to concentrate on your work-as your health would not be perfect today. Today you can easily raise capital- collect outstanding debts- or ask for funds to work on new projects. Family front seems to go smoothly and you can expect full support to your plans. You have been hiding your true feeling for a long time now. It’s time that you break away from the mask and face how you are actually feeling. Your lucky numbers are going to be 40, 29 and 10.

Scorpio

Someone surprises you this week. Give yourself to them and trust in what comes next. Your idea of ​​saving money for yourself can be accomplished today. Today you will be able to save appropriately. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will convey good news for the entire family and especially for you. Your spouse might become insensitive toward your health today. You sometimes feel like the world is against you, but don’t worry a chance encounter will bring new opportunities.

Sagittarius

Somebody may upset your mood but don’t allow these annoyances to overtake you. These needless worries and anxieties could have depressing influence on your body and cause skin problem. Money will help you remain afloat during dark times in life. Hence, consider investing and saving your money from today, or else troubles can occur. Nothing can scare you anymore. You have gone through the hardships, and here you are. A true phoenix. The numbers that are going to bring you luck are 37 and 3.

Capricorn

It is time to practice some self-loving! Stand up right now, look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself how proud you are of yourself! Because you should be. You might have some slight stomach pains throughout the day. It would be good for your stomach to drink some tea. It may be better if you skipped exercising today. If you have a presentation at work, make sure that you wake up a bit earlier in order to hype yourself up. Your financial situation will be good today. The numbers 79, 4, 7, 2 and 91 are going to bring you luck. Stay away from investing in the stock market.

Aquarius

Your mind will be receptive to the good things. You will make substantial gains if you invest on long-term basis. You could be upset because of the prevailing conditions at home. Likely to face disappointment as date program may fail. Don’t hand over important files to your boss until you are sure that it is complete in all respects. In sporting activities that little bit of extra oomph and aggression pay dividends today. In terms of diet avoid fiery hot foods unless they are ginger, garlic or sweet chili. With your 2nd and 4th houses activated Aquarians are lucky when investing in long term investments.

Pisces

Everyone wants a piece of you, but only go where YOU want. Cheer up as good time ahead and you will have additional energy. If you want to become financially strong in the future, then you have to start saving money from today. A showcase of your talents will have the top players hoping to secure you a higher position. Did somebody say pay rise? Make a vision for your life and do your best to strive towards it daily. Prepare multi-grain rotis/bread and feed birds to grow financially.