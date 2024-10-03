Daily horoscope for October 4: Start meditation and yoga, Cancer

Your astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for October 4 is here. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor today.

Aries

Do not worry about you health as it may make worsen your sickness. Sudden inflow of funds takes care of your bills and immediate expenses. Devote your spare time in selfless service. It will give happiness and tremendous joy to you and your family. Romantic evening filled with beautiful gifts and flowers for some. The most irritating person of your team at work might become suddenly intellectual today.

Taurus

Things might turn really awesome for you at work today, if you just said a ‘Hello’ to the one who hates you. As you like to carry out your favourite activity in free time, you’ll think of doing something similar even today. However, you won’t be able to fulfil your plan due to an uninvited guest. Women are from Venus and Men are from Mars, but it’s the day when Venus and Mars will melt into each other.

Gemini

Associate today with experienced people and learn from what they have to say. Learn to control your mind, as many a times you lose focus and waste your time. Even today, you can do something like this. Your spouse will remind you the time of your teenage today along with some notorious stuff. Health will be good by giving flag/banner at any religious place.

Cancer

Start meditation and yoga for physical gain especially mental toughness. If you were about to take a loan and had been engaged in this work for a long time, then today is your lucky day. Your partners will lose patience if you neglect his/her opinions. Marriage proposal as your love life may turn into life long bond. Partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures.

Leo

If you are traveling, it would be best if you invested in a portable charger. You won’t be able to charge your phone wherever you go. You may lose some money. If you have been thinking about changing careers, with Pluto sending out some weird energies, that might not be the best thing for you to do today. Your lucky numbers are going to be 78, 4, 30 and 20.

Virgo

If you are taken, you and your partner are ready to make a big decision. Have a deep conversation about what you want out of this relationship. Single signs will face rejection today. Space saver bags help you fit more in your backpack. It’s going to be useful for your traveling in the future too. You have lots of good luck today due to the energy that Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, is sending you.

Libra

Friends supportive and will keep you happy. Put your extra money in a safe place that will promise you returns in times to come. Health of your spouse may cause worry and need some medical attention. You will have serious problems with your lover if you dictate what to do. You are under high risk of straining a muscle or damaging a muscle, so avoid anything that might cause that. Instead, try doing stretching and yoga.

Scorpio

You need to change something in your diet, as soon as possible! Your stomach is your weak spot so you need to be more careful about what you eat today. You have been feeling very concerned about the future. Today, you will finally experience some clarity and serenity. The numbers 10 and 8 are going to bring you lots of good luck today.

Sagittarius

Don’t hesitate to express your views. Let not allow confidence deficiency take over you as it will only complicate your problem and could retard your progress. Express yourself to regain your confidence and smile hearty to tackle the problem. All the money you had invested in the past to make your future prosperous will reap fruitful results today. Jupiter, the planet of good fortune is on your side.

Capricorn

If you have been putting something off, now is the time to tackle it – it may be an essay or letter you need to write, a form you need to fill out, or errand you need to run. You may actually be putting something off for no good reason at all – the best way is to tackle it and get it sorted out before the thing you are putting off becomes an even bigger hurdle in your mind. You are lucky in promotional efforts and advertising.

Aquarius

Good friends are like a treasure you always want to preserve. Be careful your romantic partner may flatter you- don’t leave me alone in this lonely world. Don’t take your partners for granted. You will love walking under the clear sky and breathing clean air in your free time today. You are going to be a lucky star tonight! Your lucky numbers are going to be 17, 19 and 39.

Pisces

If you are in a relationship, there might be some bumps in the road today. Single signs will enjoy the presence of a very attractive Aries. Financially, you are doing well. However, your career is at a standstill. This might be a clear sign that it’s time to look for a new job. The numbers 10, 8, 39 and 40 are going to be your lucky numbers today. Jupiter is sending good energy.