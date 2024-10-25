Daily horoscope for October 26: Gemini, you will get monetary benefits today

Your daily horoscope for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for October 26 is here. Check what the stars have in store for you today, which is on Saturday. Read on to find out the astrological prediction on whether the odds will be in your favor today.

Here is your daily horoscope for October 26

Aries

Your day will be filled with happiness mixed with tension. You are going to spend a tense evening today. If you have lent money then you might get it back today. Finish pending tasks at home and relax. Your spouse will fall for you again. So, your praise might increase their love for you. If you are working in media them it will be good day for you.

Taurus

You will have perfect health today. But, your spouse will suffer from ill health. Plan some holiday with friends. Keep an eye on your luggage or you might lose it. Your married life will be blissful today. The youth of this zodiac sign will realize the lack of love in their lives today.

Gemini

You will show interest in religious affairs and spirituality. You would like to visit a spiritual teacher today. Some monetary benefits might come your way. Share your burden with your loved ones, this will reduce your problems. Take cae of children today. Rude behavior of your spouse might take a toll on you today.

Cancer

Stay healthy, take care of your money and you will have a fine day today. You can invite some friends to your party. Some alone time will be good for you. Your spouse will help you when there is a powercut in your area. You might talk to someone you are missing for a long time. This will make you feel nostalgia.

Leo

Have hope, it will give you courage to pursue dreams. Take care of your luggage while travelling. Think before you speak, it might hurt someone’s feelings. Sudden change in romantic mood may upset you highly. Your past secret might come to light before your spouse, which will upset them. But, you will resolve the misunderstanding and strengthen your bond.

Virgo

Take care of your health and sleep. Stay away from alcohol. You might incure loss on money invested on projects hastily. Be certain about all details before investing. A visit to your relatives house might change your scenario. Love is in the cards today. Tours and travel would bring pleasure and would be highly educating. Today, you will realize that your marriage had never been so beautiful.

Libra

People will appreciate and praise you for your polite behaviour. Married people will get monetary benefits from their in-laws’ side today. Control your tongue as it could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. Stay sensible towards them. Let them feel you care for them. Your spouse will feel your love for them as you spend ample time together today. something special with your love might spice up your relationship too.

Scorpio

It is going to be good day with your recovery from prolonged illness. Stay clear of a confrontation with a selfish short-tempered person as he can give you some tension-which could further aggravate the problem. Your bills as well as your income will increase today. You would like to have some Me time today. You deserve a treat. The day is really great for your married life. Let your partner know how much you love him/her.

Sagittarius

Pregnant ladies need to be careful today. Start thinking about savings and clear debts. You will have plenty of time for love today. Give your spouse touches, kisses, hugs as they have a very special significance in married life. Spend some time with your loved ones.

Capricorn

Be careful while eating outside food. Your money will be spend on many things today. Family members will give you support but they also will be the reason behind your worry. Your partner has planned a surprise for you. Do your work today, especially students. Today, you will realise your spouse is your soulmate. Impatience isn’t good for either you or your work, as it increases the chances of damage or any kind of loss.

Aquaris

You will spend some pleasant time with children. Have a nice dinner and chillout to clear out the weeks worries. Today you can easily raise capital- collect outstanding debts- or ask for funds to work on new projects. You will perform some social activity with your family that will bring forth a relaxed and pleasant mood. Your dreams and reality will get mixed in the ecstasy of love today. Your spouse will surprise you with something really beautiful today.

Pisces

Have confidence and face the hectic work filled day. Businessmen should take care not to make rash decisions when negotiating major financial deals. Stay calm if a neighbor picks a fight with you, don’t react to them.Strive to maintain cordial relations. Love is always soulful, and you will experience this today. Your plan to spend some family time will be ruined with unexpected journey. The day will not be very good for you as there might be many disagreements on several issues. Remain calm and try to maintain a good atmosphere at home.