Daily horoscope for October 21: Trust your instincts, Virgo

Your astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for October 21 is here. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor today.

Aries

Expect a productive day ahead, with your sense of purpose and willpower driving you to accomplish tasks. Trust your instincts and take time to enjoy your hobbies, as they’ll help alleviate stress. Don’t travel on an empty stomach. Double check if you have all your documents with you, such as your passport, travel insurance etc. Eat food that is rich in vitamins. It might be good if you got a blood work check up so that you can see if you have a deficiency Your lucky color is Yellow, and lucky number is 3 for today.

Taurus

Destiny plays a role in your day, with coincidences arising at work. Focus on the present and let things unfold naturally. Health-wise, chronic ailments may bother you, but overall, it’s a good day. Take the help of your family when you feel lonely. It would save you from depression. It is an excellent day to invest in real estate. Always arrive earlier at the airport. If you are traveling for work, then today will be a marvelous day for you. Your lucky color is Purple, and lucky number is 45.

Gemini

Lack of confidence might hold you back, but don’t give up. Overcome fears and push forward, despite potential financial crises. Health should be given priority to social life. The relationship that always needs to come first is your relationship with yourself. Romance may face misunderstandings. Signs who work in the food industry are going to have a super busy day. Make sure that you have a relaxing activity at the end of the day Your lucky color is Brown, and lucky number is 15.

Cancer

Emotional balance returns and this will help you make wise decisions. Romantic connections deepen, fostering meaningful relationships. Professional growth might seem slow but patience yields long-term benefits. Avoid making important work decisions today, and seek advice from trusted individuals. Expressing love feelings could bring positive results. Prioritize self-care, as stress may impact your health. Your lucky color is Grey, and lucky number is 34 for today. Not a great day for investment.

Leo

Emotional stability may be challenging, but courageous decisions will help. Financial conditions improve, and social work brings relaxation. Avoid unnecessary conversations. Don’t be restricted in your career. Try to look at the problem that you are facing from different angles and maybe ask a few coworkers for their opinion. Lucky numbers for today are 3 and 9. The color red will bring you luck. Use dry fruits, jaggery every day in moderate quantities while preparing food for improving your financial status.

Virgo

Trust instincts and commit to work responsibilities. Postpone vacation plans and focus on work for fruitful outcomes. Health needs attention. Appreciate your partner’s achievement and rejoice her success and good fortune. Be generous and sincere in your appreciation. If you are usually rather shy in love, this is an excellent time to embrace a more confident, socially exhibitionist manner to attract attention. Your lucky color is Sky Blue, and lucky number is 5.

Libra

Students will excel academically, and professionals will receive positive news. Love life will blossom but be mindful of others’ feelings. Do not gyrate on the same circumference. Think out of the box and break open the shell to stretch to the blues of the endless sky. Reflect on your life designs and patterns and chisel down new avenues of growth. Break the shackles that have keep you free spirit in detention. Your lucky color is Violet, and lucky number is 10.

Scorpio

You are healthy as ever. However, if you are a smoker, try to quit smoking as soon as you can. Especially if you have a cough that’s getting worse. Venus is really working its magic today. There will be a lot of lust and desire today. Spend some intimate time together, and make it fun. Single signs enjoy the company of a sassy Sagittarius. Avoid rushing at work to preserve past efforts. Financial crises may arise, and health issues need attention. Your lucky color is Black, and lucky number is 3.

Sagittarius

Even though you will feel very emotionally stable, it’s possible that you will feel lonely by the end of the day. This is because of the energy the Moon is sending you. Students may receive growth opportunities, and spouses will bring good news. Work life thrives, but health needs some attention. Your lucky color is White, and lucky number is 12. Jupiter is sending good energies. For continued good health, always keep a copper coin or a piece of copper in your pocket/person.

Capricorn

Umpteen nervous breakdowns could weaken your resistance and thinking power. Encourage yourself to fight the disease with positive thinking. If you were about to take a loan and had been engaged in this work for a long time, then today is your lucky day. You need to be patient with children or those who are less experienced than you are. Plan a vacation to rejuvenate and boost love life. Health supports your energetic vibe. Your lucky color is Orange.

Aquarius

Home responsibilities will increase. Love life may spices up, and professional growth enhances knowledge. Prioritize your mental health. You can handle everything and anything today. Great job, Aquarius. You are going to go far in life. You might have some issues with your stomach and general health today, be careful. Today is a great day to take your family members out for a get-together and spend a lot of money on them. Your lucky color is Maroon, and lucky number is 26. Prepare and consume sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice for great health benefits.

Pisces

Health issues persist, so take a break and focus on family and friends. Avoid arguments with partners. A misunderstanding will leave you feeling unmotivated to go anywhere today. You are on a roll and you should use this time for your financial gain. Put yourself out there. A relative might give you a surprise today, but it might disturb your plan. A development in your love life will lift your spirits today. Be prepared for a big love buzz. Your lucky color is Magenta, and lucky number is 16.