Daily horoscope for November 1: Your parents may give you important tips, Libra

Your astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for November 1 is here. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor today.

Aries

Students preparing for competitive examinations for the government sector are likely to get success. Your willingness to learn new things and organise yourself to achieve targets will be appreciated by your seniors. Those in business are also likely to achieve good profits. This is also a good period to clear your previous dues and liabilities. Also, court cases or litigations are likely to go in your favour right now. However, stay away from fighting with anyone over any random issue. Lucky number for today is going to be 67.

Taurus

Financially, you are doing good but you have to devise plans to maintain the cash flow as your expenses are likely to remain on the higher side. It is advisable to divert your money towards long-term investment avenues. Taking inputs from your father or fatherly figure will be useful. Connect with your inner self by reading spiritual books or undertaking a spiritual journey. On the health front, take care pf you abdomen area as this is going to be your weak spot for today. Lucky color for today is white and lucky number is 21.

Gemini

Gemini, today’s celestial alignment fuels your passion. Go and seize the opportunities. A fresh perspective will help you to overcome past hurts. A great day to start a new life. Your natural leadership skills will shine today, but avoid impulsiveness. Stay calm and handle the situations with grace. Jupiter is sending you lots of good energy. Invest in real estate if you are planning. Don’t keep all of your cash and cards in one purse while traveling. There are chances of things getting stolen today. Lucky color for today is going to be orange. Lucky number for today will be 65.

Cancer

You may feel little low today. Your overthinking brain will make you anxious. Try not to get too upset over minor things. Instead, focus on opening your mind to alternative viewpoints, and others will be more willing to listen to yours. Spend some time in any religious place to feel calm and relaxed. A good day to invest money in gadgets. Prioritize self-care and nurturing energies. Surround yourself with love. The color grey will bring you lots of luck today. If possible keep a grey colored handkerchief with yourself today.

Leo

Leo, A air signed co-worker may give you some very relationship advice. If you have had bone related problems in the past, it would be best for you to go and see your doctor soon. You may get some moderate luck when it comes to social situations. Your advice is valuable, but consider taking a softer approach. Remember, you can’t force people to follow your direction, even if it’s for their own good. Lucky number for today is going to be 3.

Virgo

Today, you may feel the strong urge to work hard to achieve your long term goals. This is the best time to concentrate on your career. Spend some time with your parents today, they need you. On career front, you are doing good. Financially you are stable but you need to prepare a budget to maintain your expenses. Don’t invest in buying a house today. Take care of your stomach today, avoid overeating as you have chances of suffering from gastric today. Lucky number for today is going to be 3, 7 and 76.

Libra

Be aware of how you are coming across. Seizing this opportunity and demonstrating your leadership abilities and commitment is also important. But do not overdo it and appear too driven; temper your ambition with modesty, and do not sound too pushy. If you are single, you may be drawn to people who are goal-oriented and will not hinder your career advancement. Your parents may give you important tips, and this can make you approach your career with confidence. Lucky color for today is 78.

Scorpio

This is the right time to nurture good working relations with other professionals and showcase your interpersonal skills. In the area of love, this week promises to be more about social activities. If you are single, you may come across your potential partners through friends or family members. Try out new cafes with your partner and spend some quality time with him/her. Offer jaggery and milk to Lord Shiva to maintain harmony in relationships. Lucky numbers for today are 11, 45 and 89.

Sagittarius

You may become outgoing as you are inclined to socialize with people, which is a perfect time to reinforce friendly relationships and establish new ones. Collaborative efforts will be a source of joy; you will feel you belong to a certain group. It is also a good time to address your dreams and goals since your connection to the community can be helpful. Wear the color pink to attract positive energies. Lucky number for today is going to be 13.

Capricorn

Today is all about proving yourself at the workplace. Others will appreciate your work and notice how detail-oriented and resourceful you are. If you are single, it is time to know what you want in a partner. You might come across the person of your dreams at work. You might get attracted to decisions concerning money, how to spend it, and even possibly invest in something new. Today you will desire to be financially protected and have a comfortable life. It is the right time to think about your assets and how you can improve your status.

Aquarius

Today is a good time for self-improvement and self-acceptance. You may be more in tune with your environment and the vibrations of people you interact with. It is the perfect moment to focus on your needs, preferences, and priorities. This is the best time to find out what makes you happy and to be in touch with your inner self. For people in a relationship, this week is about how to make the relationship stronger by talking to each other. Discuss your impressions and emotions with your partner. Lucky number for today is going to be 8.

Pisces

Today you have to turn inwards and look at the deeper parts of your psyche. It is high time to think about your past actions, practice mindfulness, and do things that are beneficial for the mind and the heart. This week should be spent gathering your strength and solving all the problems that can hinder your progress. It is important to listen to your dreams and inner voice because they can help you find direction in the future. If you are single, you might feel more inclined to spend time with yourself, which is not bad, as it can help you realize what you want in a partner. Lucky numbers for today are going to be, 65, 87 and 34.