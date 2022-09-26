Common zodiac sign of rich people in India 2022

Chennai: Does a person’s zodiac sign have something to do with him/her entering the India’s rich list? Let us see details here.

While the question has no concrete answer, as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, people born under Cancer sign had a great year, almost doubling their wealth, followed by Geminis, Taurus and Pisces.

“Overall Virgos and Scorpios led the way, with the highest number of entries on this year’s list, followed by Aries. Over a period of five years, Cancer rich listers created the most wealth, followed by Sagittarius and Aries,” IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List notes.

An astrologer and a head hunter recently shared that, there are some industrialists who check the horoscopes of their top management personnel while hiring. This is done to check the applicant’s compatability with the industrialist!

Leo –

People born between July 23 and August 22 come under Leo zodiac sign. These folks display a high level of energy and are unafraid to take on big challenges. They are natural leaders and also known for their compassion and big-heartedness. Leo comes fifth in the list of billionaires with 20 billionaires in total. Some popular names include Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Sheldon Adelson.

Taurus –

People born between April 20 and May 20 come under Taurus zodiac sign. These people are quite tenacious and hardworking, which can help them achieve their goals. Taurus people have a strong sense of reality, are logical and remain grounded in most situations. In the billionaires list, Taurus folks come fourth with a total of 20 billionaires. Some top names include Mark Zuckerberg and David Koch.

Cancer –

People born between June 21 and July 22 come under the Cancer zodiac sign. These folks tend to be highly temperamental and emotional. They have great concerns for their loved ones and are always committed to their family members and close friends. In the billionaires list, Cancerians come third with a total of 20 billionaires. Some examples include Elon Musk, Sir Richard Branson and Charlene de Carvalho.

Pisces –

People born between February 19 and March 20 come under the Pisces zodiac sign. These people are among the most emotionally sensitive zodiac signs. They have a gracious nature and are willing to make efforts to ensure happiness of people around them. Pisces people are also known to be imaginative and creative. In the billionaires list, Pisces zodiac sign comes second with a total of 22 billionaires. Some popular individuals include Rupert Murdoch, Bernard Arnault and Michael Dell.

Libra –

People born between September 23 and October 23 come under the Libra zodiac sign. Represented by the scales symbol, Librans are usually looking to achieve a sense of balance, peace and harmony in everything they do. They also have an acute sense of justice. Librans are friendly, cozy and extroverted and are known for their charm, persuasion, frankness and intelligence. In the list of global billionaires, there are 27 Libran billionaires. It makes them the largest group of billionaires. Some famous names include Ralph Lauren, Alice Walton, Liliane Bettencourt and Stefan Persson.

(Inputs From: IANS and Newspatrolling)