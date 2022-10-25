Check astrological predictions for October 25, 2022

From Aries to Pisces, know what the stars have in the bucket for you on October 26.

Aries

A social gathering may be waiting for you today, probably a small gathering or group event with some friends. However, feel distant from them despite being in the same room. Calm down, you will probably run into them later. You may also meet new friends today, and they could be giving you some news that could interest you. Cell phones may come in handy today as you would want to record the information and pass it on further.

Taurus

Surprise visits from close friends could turn into a small impromptu party of some sort. This could be both fun and frustrating for you, Aries. It might interfere with something you had planned. Doesn’t matter what you do you will sound cold for sure. So, go with the flow and enjoy yourself. Then try to salvage your own plans as best as you can.

Gemini

If you are planning a trip, especially by plane, today isn’t a good day for that. Everything that can go wrong with such a trip- from delays to lost luggage to obnoxious seatmates. However, if you have already planned one for today, try changing it to a future date if possible. This is also not a good day for online classes, it is because your attention span could be unusually short. All that you can do is relax and surf the Internet- a lot of interesting information you will find here could spark your curiosity.

Cancer

One of your ambitions in life is to be financially independent, and lately, you might have been taking great steps toward your goal. Although you have not done any mistakes, today you could receive information that indicated that you may have a setback. However, all is not as it seems. Don’t panic, you need to find out the problem. Check all the facts and you will soon be on the right track again.

Leo

A surprising revelation from a friend or acquaintance might wake you up to the fact that you don’t really know this person as well as you thought you did. Information could set you off on a search for knowledge that keeps you occupied for hours. A child or young person could come to you and ask for help. This promises to be a busy but interesting day, Leo. Make the most of it!

Virgo

Your mind is probably running too fast today, Virgo. Your mind is filled with thoughts and ideas. Some of them might be confusing and others contradictory. You are intrigued by it and want to solve the puzzle so badly that it could give you a headache. Keep a notepad and pen near you, write these thoughts down and look at them in a day or two. You may be able to entangle your ideas into making sense after this phase pass.

Libra

An old friend you haven’t seen for a long time may suddenly resurface, perhaps contacting you through social media. You might be surprised by their sudden appearance, Libra, but you will be glad to talk to them after so long. News may surprise you too, it may arrive through email or phone, and it could change the mood that you have been maintaining since morning.

Scorpio

A sudden, unexpected problem at home could be rather upsetting. This probably relates to plumbing, electricity, or some other kind of home equipment. You need to handle this, Scorpio, which means you will be housebound for most of the day. On hearing of your predicament, a friend might come over to keep you company.

Sagittarius

You could get some upsetting news from far away, perhaps by phone or email. It is likely to send you into an emotional tailspin. Don’t panic unless you are sure the news is true, it may not make sense. You may find that the dots don’t connect and everything is out of proportion. In view of this, you deserve a fun evening.

Capricorn

Computer glitches or bank errors might send erroneous information to you about your finances. Perhaps the bank says you have less money than you do, or a bill is higher than you thought it should be. If you can, make sure it gets settled today. You won’t want to spend your day under this cloud. You will probably want to indulge in total frivolity. Go ahead, Capricorn, you deserve it!

Aquarius

You and someone close could disagree on an issue that both of you feel strongly about. Stubborn pride on both your parts could keep you from working things out. Let it go, Aquarius. It isn’t worth ruining your relationship. Someone you know might be headed for divorce or moving away, and the news could be a shock to you. This should be a day of surprises – not all of them pleasant.

Pisces

You and someone close could disagree on an issue that both of you feel strongly about. Stubborn pride on both your parts could keep you from working things out. Let it go, Aquarius. It isn’t worth ruining your relationship. Someone you know might be headed for divorce or moving away, and the news could be a shock to you. This should be a day of surprises – not all of them pleasant.