Astrological predictions for September 30, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashifal for September 30, 2026, Wednesday – Day Lord Budha brings intelligence, business and communication.

Mesha (Aries)

Budha in your 6th house creates a Vipreet Raj Yoga for you. You will win over enemies and competitors in office today. Loan approval or recovery of money is highly possible. Health needs care, especially stomach related issues. Your analytical power will solve a long pending family issue.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Budha’s aspect on your 5th house is excellent for students and for those in love. Your creativity will be rewarded and children will bring happiness. Stock market gains are indicated but with caution. A romantic proposal can come today. Keep your speech sweet to get work done.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Your rashi lord Budha is strong in Kendra, today is your most powerful day of the week. Business will expand and new contracts will be signed. Respect in society will increase. Property related paperwork will be completed. Offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha for success.

Karka (Cancer)

Chandra and Budha’s combination in your 3rd house gives short travel benefits. Siblings will support you in an important decision. Courage to start something new will come today. Avoid emotional decision in money matters. Evening is good for writing and learning.

Simha (Leo)

Your vani bhav is active today, your words will influence people. Financial gains from past investments are seen. Family gathering or small function at home is possible. Your guidance will be valuable at workplace. Speak less and listen more to maintain peace.

Kanya (Virgo)

As Budha is your rashi lord and the day lord, your intellect will shine everywhere. Job seekers will get interview calls and professionals will get appreciation. Health will be excellent and you will feel energetic. A new partnership proposal is favorable. Worship Maa Saraswati.

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Tula (Libra)

12th house Budha indicates expenses on travel and foreign items. However, it also brings spiritual growth and foreign settlement chances. You may feel a bit isolated, use this time for planning. Avoid lending money today. Meditation will give you mental clarity.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Labh bhav is strongly activated by Budha, multiple sources of income will open. Your network circle will help you get a big opportunity. Elder brother or mentor will support you. Wishes that were pending for months will be fulfilled today. Good day to invest in SIP.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Budha in your 10th Kendra brings career growth and business success. Boss will be happy with your presentation and new responsibilities may come. Your balanced approach will solve office politics. Government work will be completed easily. Donate notebooks to students.

Makara (Capricorn)

Bhagya lord Budha in your 9th house gives support of luck after hard work. Father or Guru’s blessing will open a new door. Students will excel in higher studies and competitive exams. Pilgrimage or temple visit is possible. Good day to start any new learning.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Budha in your 8th house demands caution in documents and money transactions. Read every paper before signing. Sudden gain from in-laws or insurance is indicated. Health of spouse needs attention. Keep your secrets private and avoid office gossip today.

Meena (Pisces)

Your 7th house Budha brings success in partnership business and marriage proposals. Spouse will bring good luck and financial benefit. Business people will get big client. Single natives can meet their soulmate in a social event. Evening will be romantic and joyful.