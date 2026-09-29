Astrological predictions for September 29, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashifal for September 29, 2026, Tuesday – Day Lord Mars brings high energy and action.

Mesha (Aries)

Guru’s drishti on your lagna brings confidence and clarity today. Pending work related to property or government will move forward. Financial gains are indicated but avoid impulsive spending on luxury. Family support will be strong, especially from your father. Chant Hanuman Chalisa to control Mangal’s aggressive energy.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Shani’s sade sati effect may cause delay in travel and communication. Today is a day to focus on karma, not results. Your speech should be measured at workplace, as Saturn in 10th may bring conflict with seniors. Investment in land is favorable. Donate white sweets to avoid Shukra dosha.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Budha is strong in your Kendra, excellent for students, writers and business deals. A new source of income or a client will approach you unexpectedly. Health of mother needs attention. Love relations will improve with honest communication. Keep green moong in your pocket for Budha’s blessing.

Karka (Cancer)

Chandra is in your 8th house, mind may feel emotional and restless today. Avoid taking big decisions related to money. Your intuition will be very strong, trust it for personal matters. Support from spouse is indicated in the evening. Offer water to Shivling to calm the mind.

Simha (Leo)

Surya and Mangal’s combination gives you Raj Yoga today. You will get recognition at work and your leadership will be appreciated. Government job aspirants will get good news. Ego clash with partner is possible, be humble. Respect elders and offer arghya to Surya Dev in the morning.

Kanya (Virgo)

Your rashi lord Budha brings success in competitive exams and legal matters. Health improves and old debts can be cleared today. Workplace enemies will be defeated but do not reveal your plans. Evening is good for family function. Feed cows for prosperity.

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Tula (Libra)

Shukra’s transit in your labh bhav brings luxury, shopping and attraction. Financial profits from partnership are strong. Unmarried natives have high chance of marriage fixation. Artistic and media professionals will shine. Avoid excessive sweetness today for health.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

As your rashi lord Mangal is the day lord, today is extremely powerful for you. Courage and parakram will be at peak. You can win over any difficult task. Property dispute will be in your favour. However, control anger and avoid rash driving. Visit Hanuman temple.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Bhagya Sthan is activated by Guru, destiny will support your efforts. Long distance travel or foreign connection related work will succeed. Father’s health and advice will be important. Students going abroad will get positive news. Apply tilak of Kesar for Guru’s grace.

Makara (Capricorn)

Shani Dev in your own sign gives you justice after hard work. Your patience will be tested in office, but you will emerge victorious by evening. Old investments will give returns. Avoid cold items as chest congestion is indicated. Light a mustard oil diya under Peepal tree.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Your innovative ideas will be appreciated by seniors today. Income will increase but expenses related to children will also rise. Social networking will be beneficial for business. Married life needs more time and listening. Donate black till to needy person.

Meena (Pisces)

Guru in your lagna makes you spiritual and wise today. Financial stability returns after many days of struggle. A religious journey or puja at home is indicated. Your advice will help someone in family. Health is good but control overthinking. Chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya 108 times.