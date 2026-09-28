Astrological predictions for September 28, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashi Phal for 28 September 2026, Monday –

Mesha (Aries):

Chandra’s influence will make you emotional today. Family issues need your attention and patience. Your work at office will be appreciated by seniors. Avoid unnecessary travel in the second half. Your financial condition will be stable.

Vrishabha (Taurus):

It is a good day for financial planning and savings. You may get back money that was stuck for long. Romance and love life will be pleasant. Health will be better than last few days. Worship Lord Shiva for blessings.

Mithuna (Gemini):

Your mind will be very active with new ideas. Students will perform well in competitive fields. There could be an argument with siblings, so speak softly. Evening is favourable for meeting close friends. Keep your BP in check.

Karka (Cancer):

As Monday is your lord’s day, luck will favour you. Your pending wishes may be fulfilled. Mother’s health will improve and bring relief. Businessmen will get profit from a new deal. Offer water to Shivling today.

Simha (Leo):

You need to control your anger today. Office politics may disturb you, stay away from gossip. Your spouse will support you in an important decision. Unexpected expense may come up. Chant Om Namah Shivaya 108 times.

Kanya (Virgo):

This is a favourable day for career growth. You may get a new responsibility or promotion. Students planning to go abroad will get good news. Your health will be normal but avoid oily food. Green colour will bring luck.

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Tula (Libra):

Your balance and diplomatic nature will help solve a big problem. Financially the day is strong, investment in gold will be beneficial. Your partner may demand more time from you. Don’t trust strangers with money matters.

Vrishchika (Scorpio):

Hard work will be more today but result will also be good. Property or vehicle related work will be successful. Old friend may meet you after a long time. Avoid driving fast at night. Red colour is lucky for you.

Dhanu (Sagittarius):

Guru is in favourable position for knowledge and growth. If you are planning for higher studies, today is good. Family function may be planned at home. Your children will bring proud moments. Donate yellow sweets in temple.

Makara (Capricorn):

Shani wants you to go slow and steady. Do not take any big loan or financial risk today. Your hard work at job will be noticed. You may feel tired, take proper rest. Listening to bhajan will give mental peace.

Kumbha (Aquarius):

Your network circle will increase today. A senior person may help you in career. Love life will be romantic and you may plan a date. Your financial inflow will be good. Avoid cold items to prevent cough.

Meena (Pisces):

Your intuition will be very strong today, trust it. Spiritual and creative work will give you success. Help from maternal side is expected. Do not ignore small health issues. Meditation will be very beneficial.