Astrological predictions for September 27, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashi Phal for 27 September 2026, Sunday.

Mesha (Aries):

This Sunday brings Surya’s strong energy for you. Your confidence will be high and pending work at workplace will be completed. There is possibility of monetary gain from family side. Avoid harsh words with spouse in evening.

Tips: Chant Hanuman Chalisa for peace.

Vrishabha (Taurus):

Shukra’s position favours comfort and luxury today. You may plan a short trip or shopping with loved ones. Financially the day is stable but avoid lending money. Health of mother needs attention.

Tips: White clothes will bring luck.

Mithuna (Gemini):

Budha is strengthening your communication today. Students will get success in examination or interview. Your old friend may contact you and bring good news. Be careful of stomach-related issues in afternoon. Keep control overthinking.

Karka (Cancer):

Chandra in your 4th house gives emotional restlessness. Family matters will take priority today. Property related discussion may move forward. Your soft nature will win hearts at work.

Tips: Donate milk or rice to needy.

Simha (Leo):

Sun, your lord, is shining bright. You will get recognition and respect in society. Government work stuck for long will be cleared. Children will bring happiness. However, avoid ego clash with seniors.

Tips: Wearing ruby colour will be auspicious.

Kanya (Virgo):

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Your karma sthana is active. Hard work will finally pay off today. Businesspersons may get a new client or order. Your health will improve, especially if you had leg pain.

Tips: Spend evening with partner for better bonding.

Tula (Libra):

Balance is the key mantra for you today. Professional and personal life both need equal attention. Your expenses may rise due to festive buying. Unmarried natives may get a marriage proposal. Keep your valuables safe while travelling.

Vrishchika (Scorpio):

Mangal gives you extra courage. You will be able to defeat opponents and competitors. Land or vehicle purchase yoga is forming. Old debt may be recovered. Be cautious while driving after sunset.

Dhanu (Sagittarius):

Guru’s blessing is with you. This is a good day for learning, puja and spiritual activities. Your luck will support you in financial matters. Job seekers may get a call. Avoid non-veg and alcohol today for better fortune.

Makara (Capricorn):

Shani reminds you to be patient. Work pressure will be high but your discipline will save you. Do not argue with boss or father figure. Evening time is good for investment planning. Offering mustard oil at Shani temple will be beneficial.

Kumbha (Aquarius):

Your innovative ideas will be appreciated by all. Income from a side source is indicated. Social circle will expand and you may meet an influential person. Take care of your knees and joints.

Tips: Blue will be lucky for you.

Meena (Pisces):

Meditation and spiritual thoughts will bring you mental peace. You may feel emotional about past matters. Financially, day is good for savings. Spouse will be supportive.

Tips: Help a poor person today, it will bring punya.